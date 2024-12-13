Ducks Digest

Why Five-Star Cornerback Na'eem Offord Committed To Oregon Ducks Over Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks landed class of 2025 five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord on national signing day after he flipped from the Ohio State Buckeyes. What ultimately made Offord choose the Ducks over the Buckeyes?

Cory Pappas

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Parker's Na'eem Offord (1) tries to get around Saraland's Arterus Moffett (4) as he runs the ball at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17.
Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Parker's Na'eem Offord (1) tries to get around Saraland's Arterus Moffett (4) as he runs the ball at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks had one of the biggest splash signings on national signing day when cornerback Na’eem Offord flipped from Ohio State to Oregon. Offord had been committed to Ohio State since February of 2024 before flipping to Oregon.

Offord went viral on national signing day for initially putting on an Auburn Tigers hat before tossing it aside and putting on an Oregon hat. What made the five-star Offord change his mind?

Na’eem Offord: “I Felt the Most Love at Oregon”

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson gets tripped up by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks ho
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson gets tripped up by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Na’eem Offord spoke to reporters about his decision to sign with Oregon following the Alabama-Mississsippi All-Star game practices earlier in the week.

“I feel like I felt the most love at Oregon,” Offord said to On3. "That’s where the love has been at with the whole staff recruiting me from the beginning.”

Offord also mentioned that there numerous factors besides football that went into his decision. 

“I like the nature. I like to go fish and do those type of things,” Offord said. “They have a good school. I want to go there for communications. A lot of good majors.”

Offord will be enrolling early at Oregon before taking the field for the Ducks in 2025. His expectations for this 2024 Ducks team?

“Winning it all,” Offord said. “Now we just got to finish. I saw them in the beginning, it’s either going to be them or Ohio State that wins it all. I’ve been saying it all along.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a very good possibility that Oregon and Ohio State meet in the quarterfinals of the college football playoff at the Rose Bowl. The No. 1 ranked Ducks have a bye and will await the winner of the Tennessee at Ohio State game on December 21st. Oregon and Ohio State played earlier this season at Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks prevailed 32-31.

Offord will be joining a program that coach Dan Lanning has on the rise. Oregon went 13-0 and won the Big Ten Championship this season. They have positioned themselves to win their first football national championship in school history. 

Win or lose this season, the Ducks are primed to be good for a really long time.

Ducks Recruiting Class 

The Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks are the only remaining undefeated team in the FBS. Dan Lanning's squad has the No. 1 overal
The Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks are the only remaining undefeated team in the FBS. Dan Lanning's squad has the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. / Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landing Na’eem Offord was huge for the Ducks class of 2025 recruiting class, giving Oregon the No. 3 overall 2025 recruiting class per 247sports. 

Offord is one of four five-star recruits that signed with Oregon. The other three are wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Brandon Finney, and wide receiver Dallas Wilson. 

The only two teams ahead of Oregon in the 2025 class rankings are Texas and Georgia.

