Bo Nix Falls Far Behind Justin Herbert in NFL Coaches Ranking
NFL coaches, executives and scouts ranked the best quarterbacks in the league and there is a huge difference between Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
There are three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks that are slated to start in the NFL this season and each are viewed very differently by the NFL's insiders.
As NFL training camps are about the begin, both former first round NFL Draft picks in Herbert and Nix have a striking line drawn between them.
In the ESPN ranking, Herbert sits at No. 7 and remains firmly in the league’s upper tier, while Nix lands around No. 18 in the receiving-votes category. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who was just recently working out in Eugene at the Oregon football facility, did not get mentioned at all.
Sunday's are about to become really fun as all three former Ducks carry different levels of NFL credibility but each have a path to rise.
Justin Herbert In Top Tier
Herbert has clearly established staying power in the NFL, as he was mentioned on 80 percent of ballots. The future looks bright for the Sheldon High School (Eugene, Oregon) product as he gets a new offensive coordinator in the electric Mike McDaniel, this season.
Entering his seventh season in the league, the big question for Herbert and the Chargers looms: Can this be the season they finally get their first playoff win?
Herbert still frequents his home town in Eugene. Herbert played for Oregon for four seasons from 2016-2019, and his nine career 300-yard games are second most in program history. He also became the program's all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293).
Bo Nix's Curious Ranking
Nix's 18th ish ranking, well below the top-10, is curious. From his 2024 NFL Draft class, the former Heisman Trophy finalist Nix sits behind Chicago's Caleb Williams and Washington's Jayden Daniels.
Some of the other quarterbacks ranked higher than Nix include Seattle's Sam Darnold, Green Bay's Jordan Love, San Francisco's Brock Purdy, Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts... to name a few.
After breaking his ankle in Denver’s Division Round win over the Buffalo Bills, Nix is already impressing on the field again after the injury. A video surfaced of a recent workout and it appears Nix's recovery is on pace.
Broncos coach Sean Payton previously circled training camp in July for when Nix would be ready.
Another great season from Nix and it's highly likely he earns more respect around the league, even possibly jumping into the Top-10.
Nix and Oregon coach Dan Lanning remain close. Nix played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45 (364-of-470).
Nix is looking to build on his best NFL season yet. He helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown in 2025. He is entering Nix is entering this third season in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon.
Here is the list from ESPN's rank:
1. Josh Allen
2. Patrick Mahomes
3. Matthew Stafford
4. Joe Burrow
5. Lamar Jackson
6. Dak Prescott
7. Justin Herbert
8. Drake Maye
9. Jared Goff
10. Caleb Williams
11. Sam Darnold
12. Jayden Daniels
13. Jordan Love
14. Brock Purdy
15. Baker Mayfield
16. Trevor Lawrence
17. Jalen Hurts
18. Bo Nix
19. Daniel Jones
20. C.J. Stroud
Other Oregon Quarterbacks In NFL
Notably, Shough did not get mentioned after finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2025. He is set to be the starter in New Orleans in 2026 after winning the job last season.
Shough played three seasons for Oregon from 2018-2020. He ultimately entered the transfer portal after a tumultuous Covid-19 2020 season that saw the Ducks go 4-3. Shough also met his wife, Jordan, at Oregon, where she played soccer.
Beyond Herbert, Nix and Shough, Oregon also has two other former quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota in the league, who are both expected to serve in backup roles in 2026.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus