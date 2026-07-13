Bo Nix Falls Far Behind Justin Herbert in NFL Coaches Ranking

NFL coaches, executives and scouts ranked the best quarterbacks in the league and there is a huge difference between Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

There are three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks that are slated to start in the NFL this season and each are viewed very differently by the NFL's insiders.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs wife, Izzy Nix before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As NFL training camps are about the begin, both former first round NFL Draft picks in Herbert and Nix have a striking line drawn between them.

In the ESPN ranking, Herbert sits at No. 7 and remains firmly in the league’s upper tier, while Nix lands around No. 18 in the receiving-votes category. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who was just recently working out in Eugene at the Oregon football facility, did not get mentioned at all.

Sunday's are about to become really fun as all three former Ducks carry different levels of NFL credibility but each have a path to rise.

Justin Herbert In Top Tier

Herbert has clearly established staying power in the NFL, as he was mentioned on 80 percent of ballots. The future looks bright for the Sheldon High School (Eugene, Oregon) product as he gets a new offensive coordinator in the electric Mike McDaniel, this season.

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at press conference during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his seventh season in the league, the big question for Herbert and the Chargers looms: Can this be the season they finally get their first playoff win?

Herbert still frequents his home town in Eugene. Herbert played for Oregon for four seasons from 2016-2019, and his nine career 300-yard games are second most in program history. He also became the program's all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293).

Bo Nix's Curious Ranking

Nix's 18th ish ranking, well below the top-10, is curious. From his 2024 NFL Draft class, the former Heisman Trophy finalist Nix sits behind Chicago's Caleb Williams and Washington's Jayden Daniels.

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) speaks to the media following mini camp drills at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the other quarterbacks ranked higher than Nix include Seattle's Sam Darnold, Green Bay's Jordan Love, San Francisco's Brock Purdy, Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts... to name a few.

After breaking his ankle in Denver’s Division Round win over the Buffalo Bills, Nix is already impressing on the field again after the injury. A video surfaced of a recent workout and it appears Nix's recovery is on pace.

Broncos coach Sean Payton previously circled training camp in July for when Nix would be ready.

This video of Bo Nix’s work w @QBCountry trainers was indeed from last week and not another time this offseason, I’m told.



Nix said after season his training plan wouldn’t change w/ankle rehab. Interested if that’s still the case after bone-spur removal pic.twitter.com/CvtwErBGSa — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 12, 2026

Another great season from Nix and it's highly likely he earns more respect around the league, even possibly jumping into the Top-10.

Nix and Oregon coach Dan Lanning remain close. Nix played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45 (364-of-470).

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nix is looking to build on his best NFL season yet. He helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown in 2025. He is entering Nix is entering this third season in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Here is the list from ESPN's rank:



1. Josh Allen

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Matthew Stafford

4. Joe Burrow

5. Lamar Jackson

6. Dak Prescott

7. Justin Herbert

8. Drake Maye

9. Jared Goff

10. Caleb Williams

11. Sam Darnold

12. Jayden Daniels

13. Jordan Love

14. Brock Purdy

15. Baker Mayfield

16. Trevor Lawrence

17. Jalen Hurts

18. Bo Nix

19. Daniel Jones

20. C.J. Stroud

Other Oregon Quarterbacks In NFL

Notably, Shough did not get mentioned after finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2025. He is set to be the starter in New Orleans in 2026 after winning the job last season.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks former players (from left) Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pose after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shough played three seasons for Oregon from 2018-2020. He ultimately entered the transfer portal after a tumultuous Covid-19 2020 season that saw the Ducks go 4-3. Shough also met his wife, Jordan, at Oregon, where she played soccer.

Beyond Herbert, Nix and Shough, Oregon also has two other former quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota in the league, who are both expected to serve in backup roles in 2026.

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