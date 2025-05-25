Ducks Digest

Why Bucky Irving Didn't Begin 2024 Season As Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lead Rusher

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running backs coach Skip Pete opened up about former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving's conditioning and how that held the rookie back from becoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back.

Ally Osborne


Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off to running back Bucky Irving (7) during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the overall No. 125th pick, they likely didn't realize they found a player to turn around their last-place previous season rating for rushing offense.

According to recent comments from Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete, the Buccaneers also weren't sure the success Irving would bring to the team based on his conditioning. Irving's fitness, according to Peete, is one of the key reasons Irving did not take the starting job from Rachaad White at the start of the season.

“At the beginning, you know, I mean he wasn’t really in enough shape to play an entire game, or even three-quarters of a game,” Peete said about Irving. “So you had to monitor kind of how many snaps he took. But as the season went along I think he got in a little better shape.”


Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

At one point, Irving had missed a handful of practices due to a presumed toe injury. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles admitted in October that the injury could be a prolonged issue for the former Duck.

“Bucky [Irving] will be the same as last week,” Bowles said of Irving being on the injured list. “He’ll probably practice towards the end of the week, but he’ll have this problem all year long, probably.”

“We limit him during the week so he can play in the games. During the game, he’s fine," Bowles continued.


Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, as the season went on, Peete shared that Irving got better in his conditioning and as a result, began to find more opportunities with the team.

"If you have a talented young guy that comes in the building you obviously forsee him having success," Peete said. "It wasn't anything different from Felix Jones in Dallas or DeMarco Murray in Dallas. Those guys came in and were immediately impactful on the offense so I think Bucky was looked upon to be that same type of back and I think he did. "

With impressive rookie year numbers like 1,122 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as well as 392 receiving yards, Irving certainly made a splash.


Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But one back does not a team make, and Peete stressed the importance of having multiple reliable running backs on a team. White, now in the last year of his rookie contract, was not traded amongst rumors of a deal happening around the NFL Draft. Irving will once again compete for a starting spot with White.

"But I think one thing I think we've all got to understand is that we need them all. I don't think I've ever been in a room where we didn't have three or four [running backs] that we felt comfortable putting in a game," Peete said.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

