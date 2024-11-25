Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Leads Rookie Running Backs In Touchdowns
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving had his best day as a professional on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Irving had 151 total yards and helped lead the Buccaneers to a 30-7 win over the New York Giants.
Irving continues to have a very solid rookie season in Tampa Bay.
Bucky Irving Stepping Up For Buccaneers
In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Bucky Irving had 12 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Irving also added six catches for 64 yards.
Irving’s six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to give the Buccaneers a 17-0 lead was his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. He leads all rookie running backs with five touchdowns. Irving had a few other big plays with a 56-yard rush and a 32-yard reception.
Irving has been a nice spark for the Tampa Bay offense. Irving, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon, had been a great compliment to Rachaad White in the Buccaneers backfield. Through 11 games, Irving and White have combined for 922 yards rushing yards and 553 receiving yards.
The Tampa Bay offense with quarterback Baker Mayfield has not been the reason for the 5-6 start in the 2024 season, even with injuries to key weapons such as Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Godwin is out for the season with an ankle injury, and Evans has been in and out of the lineup all season battling hamstring injuries. The Bucs defesne has below average for most of the year.
Bucky Irving, Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Bucky Irving is making a real case for being the best rookie running back in the 2024 Draft class. Some off the other rookie running backs that have been impressive this season are New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis, San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo, and Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright.
After Irving’s performance against the Giants on Sunday, he now leads all rookie running backs in total rushing yards and total touchdowns.
It will not be enough to be in consideration for offensive rookie of the year since the award usually favors quarterbacks. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the front runner for the award most of the season, but former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is making a push.
