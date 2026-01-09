Christian Gonzalez Turns Heads With College Football Playoff Prediction

The Oregon Ducks are one of the four teams that made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals. They joined the Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels. Miami defeated Ole Miss in their semifinal matchup and now await the Oregon-Indiana winner.

On the NFL side of things, the league is getting ready to kick off the wild card round this weekend. The New England Patriots took a quick break during their preparation to make their predictions on who would win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Christian Gonzalez All-In On Ducks Winning National Championship

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots PR team put out four bins with the logo of each school left on their own bin on a table. The players were supposed to put a football in of the team they predict to win the title. Former Oregon Ducks defensive back and current New England Patriot Christian Gonzalez made it known what school he is pulling for and predicting to win the national title.

Gonzalez picked up all the footballs in the other bins dropped from players and put them all in the Ducks bin. Not only did he do that, Gonzalez then took the other three teams bins off the table completely, leaving the Oregon one as the only one standing and with all of the footballs in it.

“Sco Ducks,” Gonzalez said.

Christian Gonzalez spent three seasons playing college football from 2020-2022. He started his career with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2020 and 2021, then transferred to Oregon for his final collegiate season in 2022.

In 2022, he had 50 total tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defended, and one tackle for loss. Gonzalez was named First-team All-Pac12 and was selected No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gonzalez has had an impressive NFL career to this point, earning Second-Team All-Pro Honors in 2024 and being selected to his first Pro Bowl team in 2025. For his NFL career, he has 145 total tackles, 24 pass deflections, three interceptions, one touchdown, and one sack.

Drake Maye Picks Oregon

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Another Patriot that cast his vote for Oregon winning it all was quarterback Drake Maye. Maye may not have been as exuberant as Gonzalez when it came to picking Oregon, but he did indeed drop his football in the Oregon bin.

Maye played all three seasons of his college career for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He ended up being selected No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots. Maye has had a breakout season in 2025, helping lead the Patriots to the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Furthermore, Maye is one of the frontrunners to win MVP in just his second season in the league. In 2025, he has thrown for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns on a 72.0 completion percentage, which is the highest in the NFL.