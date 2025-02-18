Ducks Digest

Rising NFL Star Christian Gonzalez Reveals New England Patriots Goals

Former Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez opened up about his emotional NFL Draft night, revealing the frustration he felt after slipping to the 17th overall pick with the New England Patriots. Now one of the league's top cornerbacks, Gonzalez also shared his high praise for Ja'Marr Chase, calling the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver the best player in the NFL.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
EUGENE – The University of Oregon has a history of developing some of the best players in the NFL. One of those former Ducks Christian Gonzalez was drafted by the New England Patriots as the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Despite being drafted and openly grateful for the opportunity to turn his NFL dreams into reality, Gonzalez recently revealed on the Frat Rules Podcast that draft night did not go as he anticipated. 

“That was probably one of the most stressful [nights]... I know I’m gonna get picked, but I don’t know where. I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know where in the country I’m gonna live. . . . But then I was kinda falling. I was thinking I was going top ten," said Gonzalez.

Although the former Duck expected to be drafted in the top ten, the Patriots selected Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick, behind Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon (Pick No. 5, Seattle Seahawks) and Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes (Pick No. 16, Washington Commanders). 

“I was hot,” Gonzalez said about his emotions on draft night. “I was mad because I was already the third corner taken. . . Like, I know I’m not the third corner out of this class. I know I’m not the third corner.” 

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Gonzalez has proven himself right. He is not the third-best corner in his class; rather, he has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league regardless of draft class. 

In just his second season as a pro, Gonzalez allowed a reception rate of just 54.8 percent, the ninth-lowest among corners. The former Duck gave up only two touchdowns all year while also recording two interceptions and seven pass breakups. Gonzalez’s performance earned a coverage grade of 78.2 from Pro Football Focus, the eighth-best at his position. 

Not just a cover corner, Gonzalez made 56 tackles with a missed tackle rate of just 7.4 percent, the 9th lowest among corner backs. When targeted, he held quarterbacks to a passer rating of 70.5. 

Impressively, Gonzalez achieved all this while consistently facing elite receivers, including Seattle's DK Metcalf, New York Jets' Davante Adams, and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase—who Gonzalez considers the best player in the NFL. 

“Ja’Marr [is] the best football player. I’d say he’s the best football player because of the way they use him,” said Gonzalez. 

“They use him a lot ‘cause he’s good with the ball in his hands, so they just wanna get him the ball and let him go to work," Gonzalez said. "I mean, Ja’Marr Chase [is] big too. Ja’Marr Chase is like a running back. So when he gets the ball in his hands, it’s like a little Derrick Henry. . . . He’s fast though and quick… Ja’Marr Chase obviously can run routes; he’s an NFL receiver. But he’s a football player.

When Gonzalez faced Chase in Week one, he further proved his dominance, holding Chase to just three targets, three receptions, and 15 yards. 

Despite his success, Gonzalez is far from satisfied. 

“[I want] First-team All-Pro. Got Second this year… My biggest goal is Defensive Player of the Year. I gotta be up there. I gotta be up there for that, ” Gonzalez said.

As for team goals, Gonzalez expressed his excitement to see what the New England Patriots do in the draft as well as in free agency. The All-Pro corner says he believes the team could build around him and quarterback Drake Maye on both sides of the ball, potentially leading the Patriots to a winning season. 

“I really just wanna win. I mean, everything comes from winning in the league. Yeah, you can have individual success… [but] then everybody on the team [is] eatin’. It ain’t just me, it ain’t just Drake [Maye], it ain’t just Keion [White]. It ain’t just certain people eatin’. Everybody's eatin’. Everybody's getting endorsements, everybody's getting certain things. So, really just winning. When you win, everything comes from winning.” 

