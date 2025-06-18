Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel's Best Highlights From NFL Minicamp

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has a lot of eyes on him in the NFL, sharing the spotlight with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. Still, the former Oregon Ducks passer has impressed in early practices with the Browns. Here are Gabriel's highlights from Cleveland's offseason.

Charlie Viehl

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in a unique position, competing against fellow rookie passer Shedeur Sanders as well as more experienced quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job in Cleveland. The former Oregon Ducks star is experience his first offseason in the NFL, and Gabriel has made some impressive throws in early practices.

The Browns quarterback room has been thoroughly analyzed, with fans and media members paying attention to the order and number of reps in which Gabriel and Sanders are practicing. Even practice stats have been kept for Cleveland's quarterbacks as the Browns coaches continue to evaluate the signal callers on the roster.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) passes as quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during rookie minicamp
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) passes as quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

All the while, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns coaching staff has insisted that the quarterback competition remains open. Each one of Gabriel, Sanders, Flacco, and Pickett have had their moments in minicamp.

Here are some of Gabriel's best throws:

While the throw maybe could have had a tighter spiral, Gabriel threads the needle to Cleveland tight end Blake Whiteheart in a clip making the rounds on social media.

Gabriel has led Cleveland's quarterbacks in total quantity of reps tracked by the media, and it appears as though the Browns coaching staff is also giving Gabriel a chance to work with the first team offense.

Rightfully posted as a highlight for Browns receiver Jamari Thrash, the throw from Gabriel deserves some recognition as well. The former Ducks quarterback found Thrash in the end zone with enough arm strength to beat Browns defensive back Cameron Mitchell.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update

Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (12), Kenny Pickett (8) and Joe Flacco (15) talk during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025,
Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders (12), Kenny Pickett (8) and Joe Flacco (15) talk during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A popular topic of discussion among Cleveland's quarterback room is whether the Browns front office will trade Gabriel, Sanders, Flacco, Pickett, or even quarterback Deshaun Watson who is recovering from an Achilles injury.

"Dillon Gabriel most likely, to me, is going to be traded. I can't foresee him remaining on this roster because I believe in my heart that Shedeur Sanders is a better quarterback. He was a better quarterback in college, and I think that he'll have a better showing when the preseason presents itself," said former NFL player Isaiah Stanback on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry watch practice from the sideline during day two
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry watch practice from the sideline during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Stanback and some might expect one of the Browns' rookie quarterbacks to be on the trading block heading into the season, Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot believes the opposite. In a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan's "Baskin and Phelps," Cabot expressed her confidence that neither Sanders nor Gabriel will be traded, expecting both rookies to make the roster.

Cleveland's preseason begins against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, giving Gabriel and Sanders an opportunity to earn more reps and compete for their spot on the Browns' depth chart. For Pickett, he'll be focused on winning the starting job, but how much will the Browns coaches play Flacco or Pickett in the preseason if they plan to prioritize the development of Gabriel and Sanders?

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football