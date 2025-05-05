Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart To Dallas Cowboys In Mock Draft, First-Round Grade
The 2025 NFL Draft was the most fruitful in Oregon Ducks history. As the pages turn on that chapter, the 2026 crop of Duck draft hopefuls is shaping up to be another historic group. Former five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart is expected to be one of the leaders of the 2026 Oregon Ducks. Stewart’s return to Eugene came as a surprise, as he received first-round projections last year and had a sound season on a 13-1 Oregon team.
Now, as a senior, Stewart is still perceived as a top talent. Renowned NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of The Ringer released his initial 2026 Mock Draft and had Stewart slotted at 14th overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Despite up to four Ducks being ranked in other prominent mocks, Stewart ranked as the lone first-round selection in McShay’s draft.
"Another former five-star recruit who started at Texas A&M, Stewart was considered the top high school receiver in the 2022 class. His skinny body type is a concern, but Stewart can absolutely fly and has the start-stop burst to create separation as his route running develops. Although he didn't look like a top-50 prospect in his two seasons with the Aggies, Stewart has a chance to really emerge catching passes from Dillon Gabriel in 2024," Dane Brugler of The Athletic said prior to last season.
While Stewart didn’t exactly have the first-round pick type of season once foreseen due to injury and a slew of Oregon targets to share the ball with, he didn’t hurt his stock or perception by any means. Stewart racked up 48 receptions, 613 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns during the 2024 season and, most notably, exploded for a 149-yard performance against Ohio State and a 112-yard performance against Boise State.
"My hands weren't as assured at A&M, if that makes sense. I had a couple of dropped passes in the past couple of seasons, balls I shouldn't have dropped. That was definitely one of the things I keyed in on this offseason. My hands, my hand-eye coordination, the placement of how I catch the ball and secure it. Seeing it all the way to the tuck. We're seeing the difference this season," Stewart told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Arden Cravalho of his improvement last season.
Stewart’s steady improvement could set the table for a monster 2024 season as the featured member of the Oregon offense. Some pundits see a highly-ranked talent like Stewart not declaring after three years as a negative, but his junior season was his first time having stability in his playing career and one year to further development should never be seen as a negative.
Had Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith declared after his junior season, he’d never have gone on to have the greatest individual wide receiver season in college football history that led to a Heisman Trophy, National Championship, and a top-ten selection as a draft pick. That’s not to say Stewart has the same path, but Stewart is on the right path as a player, and respected analysts such as McShay still see the first-round vision.