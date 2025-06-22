Cleveland Browns Franchise Quarterback Not Dillon Gabriel? 2026 NFL Draft Prediction
Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Oregon Ducks star Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel is one of five quarterbacks currently in the Browns quarterback room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Deshaun Watson.
Despite this many quarterbacks, Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi doesn’t believe that Browns' quarterback of the future from 2026 and on is on the team.
Dillon Gabriel Not the Answer in Cleveland?
Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi recently went on The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara. Grossi believes that the Browns franchise quarterback is not yet on the roster.
“I tell all my listeners, and they don’t like hearing it, but the franchise quarterback is in next year’s draft,” Grossi said. “We may go through a competition again, but it will be slanted towards the number one. Gabriel and Sanders are future backups for the time being.”
The Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round and then Sanders in the fifth. Will the Browns take a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft?
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Commits To Oregon Ducks As Class Ranking Climbs
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction from Cleveland Browns Insider
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Predicted To Miss Big Ten Championship Game?
2026 Quarterback Draft Prospects
Matt Miller and Jordan Reid of ESPN released their top five quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are their rankings:
Miller’s Rankings:
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers
2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
5. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
Reid’s Rankings:
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers
2. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks
3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
4. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
The Browns will have two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. One is their own and the other is from the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns traded out of their No. 2 overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In return, the Browns got a pair of 2025 Jaguars draft picks and the Jaguars 2026 first round pick.
Who Will Start in 2025 for the Browns?
The starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 is still an unknown. The Browns only have one returning quarterback from the 2024 roster. That would be Deshaun Watson. Watson tore his achilles last season and there is no timetable for his return.
In free agency, the Browns signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco started a handful of games last season with the Indianapolis Colts. The year prior in 2023, Flacco was with the Browns and played a big part in them making the playoffs as a wildcard team with an 11-6 regular season record. Kenny Pickett was the Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback in 2024.
Then there are the two rookies; former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
It will be interesting to see how the Browns handle this situation with so many quarterbacks.