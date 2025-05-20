Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Depth Chart: Dillon Gabriel Above Shedeur Sanders?
Throughout the NFL off-season, a hot topic will continue to be the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle.
According to a recent report by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have seemingly decided on a plan for giving former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel reps with the first team while former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders appears to be behind Gabriel at the moment.
"In terms of their battling order in team drills, it will likely be [Kenny] Pickett and Gabriel No.1 and No.2 then [Joe] Flacco and Sanders splitting the No.3 and No. 4 reps at the outset. Placing a rookie with a veteran seems to make the most sense," wrote reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
That quote was used during a broadcast of "The Next Level With Emmett, Jerod and Nick" on ESPN Cleveland, with the hosts discussing the situation seemingly unfazed by the projection.
"Nothing surprises me," said Emmett Golden of ESPN Cleveland. "You know, if they said it was Dillon Gabriel with the first rep, if they said it was Shedeur, maybe that would have been a little surprising."
ESPN insider Mike Clay also dropped a prediction, but this time for the Browns' final roster. Clay posits that Flacco might make an exit during the preseason, with Pickett picking up first round reps, followed by Gabriel, then Sanders.
With a variance of opinions rocketing out of Cleveland's rookie mini camp, it seems like the Browns are still gathering their bearings, which lends more cases of causation to Cabot's claim of sticking rookies with their veterans. Furthermore, Sanders just signed a four year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns, as Gabriel remains unsigned.
Pickett and Flacco are both in one year contracts with Cleveland. Deshaun Watson, who will likely not play this season due to a twice-ruptured Achilles tendon, just had his contract restructured for the third time in his third season with the Browns. Watson has two years left on said contract.
With so many moving parts, this quarterback battle may come down to a last-minute decision. According to ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo, Sanders may have the talent to make a chance stretch into a career.
"It wouldn't surprise me if somehow it comes down to Shedeur making an emergency start to light his career on fire," Rizzo said. "That's kind of the way I think this script is going to go. Do you understand? He needs to play in meaningful games to try and win. That's what he does, win. He's not a workout warrior. He's not going to throw a ball through a brick wall. He's not going to run a 4.3 40 [yard dash]. But when you put him in a situation where he's got to win a game, man that kid's as tough as they come."