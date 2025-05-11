Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Calls Rookies Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders 'Coachable'
All eyes have been on the Cleveland Browns during the first few days of rookie minicamp with fans and media members trying to get a peek at what the dynamic is between Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and the two rookie quarterbacks in Cleveland, former Oregon Ducks passer Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes signal caller Shedeur Sanders.
Stefanski was asked after Saturday's practice about the two quarterbacks and how they were handling the first few days of rookie minicamp. Stefanski had praise for both quarterbacks, explaining to the media how pleased he was that both Gabriel and Sanders were extremely coachable.
"No one's a finished product," said Stefanski.
"We’re doing everything in our power to develop these young men but its a process and it takes time, so I like the attitude of these rookies where they understand there's work to be put in, but they're taking the coaching which I appreciate," Stefanski continued.
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: Miami Hurricanes Offer Highest NIL Package To 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell?
MORE: Highest NIL Earning Recruiting Classes: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Surprising Rankings
Both Sanders and Gabriel were asked about the other during their press conference after practice.
"A real cool guy overall, he always has a great mood, overall I can tell he's a pretty good person. I’ve only known him for two days though,” said Sanders when asked about Gabriel.
Gabriel was asked about how he will handle the scrutiny and coverage between the quarterback battle with him and Sanders:
"The more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team, we’re in a room thats not just us but also Kenny, Joe, and Deshaun and for us we know how important a healthy quarterback room is, but we’re also a team that you want to be apart of and all of us are pushing one another which talent naturally does," Gabriel responded.
It was a measured response from the former Oregon Duck quarterback as he will likely be asked more intrusive questions about Sanders and the rest of the quarterback room in the coming weeks and into the regular season as well. Gabriel showed maturity at the podium by not allowing him and Sanders to become a distraction to the rest of the organization.
“I think this is definitely a place where I thrive, a life of simplicity is a life of focus, for me I'm focused, I'm simple, and I know what I want to accomplish," Gabriel said to the media after his first day of minicamp.
Sanders was also asked about seven time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady reaching out to him on day three of the draft:
"My story is going to be similar as a late round draft pick, but I'm here now so none of that matters and I’m just excited to be here and getting to work," said Sanders.
Gabriel, Sanders, and the rest of the Browns rookies will conclude their minicamp practices on Sunday.