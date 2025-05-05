NFL Insider Reveals Cleveland Browns Depth Chart: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in former Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel and Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders. It wasn't necessarily the plan to add two quarterbacks, according to Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry, but now the Browns have one of the most interesting storylines to follow.
How will it all shake out and where does the position stand as of now?
The Browns ranked Gabriel ahead of Sanders on their draft board, and now, also on their depth chart as the quarterback competition begins in offseason workouts, per a report from Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot.
Gabriel's experience, leadership, NFL combine interviews and ability to take care of the ball are a few of the reasons the Browns felt it was a no-brainer to draft Gabriel over Sanders in the third round. Gabriel has started 63 career games, the most in FBS history by a quarterback.
Gabriel's spot on the depth chart is notable as snaps will come at a premium for the Browns' crowded quarterback position. Gabriel has a chance to wow during this offseason, as Cleveland would like to have a starting quarterback named by the beginning of training camp in late summer.
Gabriel and Sanders will compete with 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson could miss all of next season with an Achilles injury.
Good news for Cleveland fans who suffered through a 3-14 season in 2024, Gabriel is "addicted to winning."
"I learned how to become a winner," Gabriel said after getting drafted to Cleveland. "It's a habit and you've got to do it every single day. For me, winning is something I'm addicted to. So, excited to bring that and excited to continue to grow and learn because naturally, too, that's why I've had successes. I'm eager to learn and know that I don't know everything and what I'm walking into. However, I have a great clue and probably have the most experience of anyone that can be walking into what the NFL is."
Once a projected first round draft pick, Sanders experienced an unprecedented fall in the draft. One of the deciding factors for Cleveland to pass on Sanders until the fifth round was his negative plays, according to Cabot. Sanders threw 10 interceptions in 2024 and was sacked 94 times in two years at Colorado.
So then, why draft Sanders in the fifth round after already adding Gabriel?
"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."
Cleveland's quarterback room has been one of the worst in the NFL. The Browns have selected 13 quarterback prospects in the past 26 draft classes and the last 11 have not panned out.
"We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there, we felt like that was the appropriate thing to do," Berry continued.
"Naturally, I think decision making and how decisive I've been. Accuracy, something I definitely pride myself on. And the anticipation - all things that translate to the NFL," Gabriel said after being drafted. "Naturally, when you get around one another you just appreciate the vibe and understand schematically what they're going to do, but also the culture. Just appreciative and excited to be apart of it."
The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback Gabriel silenced Oregon to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.
Gabriel was also a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gabriel is the FBS all-time leader in career total touchdowns (189), and tied with Case Keenum for the all-time lead in passing touchdowns (155). He is second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931).
Berry also recognizes that Gabriel is undersized but feels he can overcome it in the pros.
"Very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility," Berry said about Gabriel. "Really well rounded game. Doesn't have ideal height but that's not something we thought showed up in his game."
Both Sanders and Gabriel have a shot to earn starting reps. The real competition begins at Cleveland's rookie mini camp, on Friday through Sunday (May 9-11).