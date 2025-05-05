Ducks Digest

NFL Insider Reveals Cleveland Browns Depth Chart: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns ranked Gabriel ahead of Sanders on their draft board, and now on their depth chart as the quarterback competition begins in offseason workouts.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaves the field after the win over Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26, 2024.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaves the field after the win over Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in former Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel and Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders. It wasn't necessarily the plan to add two quarterbacks, according to Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry, but now the Browns have one of the most interesting storylines to follow.

How will it all shake out and where does the position stand as of now?

The Browns ranked Gabriel ahead of Sanders on their draft board, and now, also on their depth chart as the quarterback competition begins in offseason workouts, per a report from Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaves the field after the win over Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26,
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaves the field after the win over Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabriel's experience, leadership, NFL combine interviews and ability to take care of the ball are a few of the reasons the Browns felt it was a no-brainer to draft Gabriel over Sanders in the third round. Gabriel has started 63 career games, the most in FBS history by a quarterback.

Gabriel's spot on the depth chart is notable as snaps will come at a premium for the Browns' crowded quarterback position. Gabriel has a chance to wow during this offseason, as Cleveland would like to have a starting quarterback named by the beginning of training camp in late summer.

Gabriel and Sanders will compete with 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson could miss all of next season with an Achilles injury.

Good news for Cleveland fans who suffered through a 3-14 season in 2024, Gabriel is "addicted to winning."

"I learned how to become a winner," Gabriel said after getting drafted to Cleveland. "It's a habit and you've got to do it every single day. For me, winning is something I'm addicted to. So, excited to bring that and excited to continue to grow and learn because naturally, too, that's why I've had successes. I'm eager to learn and know that I don't know everything and what I'm walking into. However, I have a great clue and probably have the most experience of anyone that can be walking into what the NFL is."

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indo
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Once a projected first round draft pick, Sanders experienced an unprecedented fall in the draft. One of the deciding factors for Cleveland to pass on Sanders until the fifth round was his negative plays, according to Cabot. Sanders threw 10 interceptions in 2024 and was sacked 94 times in two years at Colorado.

So then, why draft Sanders in the fifth round after already adding Gabriel?

"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."

Cleveland's quarterback room has been one of the worst in the NFL. The Browns have selected 13 quarterback prospects in the past 26 draft classes and the last 11 have not panned out.

"We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there, we felt like that was the appropriate thing to do," Berry continued.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autz
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Naturally, I think decision making and how decisive I've been. Accuracy, something I definitely pride myself on. And the anticipation - all things that translate to the NFL," Gabriel said after being drafted. "Naturally, when you get around one another you just appreciate the vibe and understand schematically what they're going to do, but also the culture. Just appreciative and excited to be apart of it."

The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback Gabriel silenced Oregon to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.

Gabriel was also a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gabriel is the FBS all-time leader in career total touchdowns (189), and tied with Case Keenum for the all-time lead in passing touchdowns (155). He is second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931).

Berry also recognizes that Gabriel is undersized but feels he can overcome it in the pros.

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry reacts during the game against the Los
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility," Berry said about Gabriel. "Really well rounded game. Doesn't have ideal height but that's not something we thought showed up in his game."

Both Sanders and Gabriel have a shot to earn starting reps. The real competition begins at Cleveland's rookie mini camp, on Friday through Sunday (May 9-11).

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

