Changes To College Football Playoff Format‘Unlikely' After Oregon Ducks, Georgia Lose
EUGENE – It is no secret that despite the Oregon Ducks being the No. 1 team in the nation and the only undefeated team in the FBS, they were punished for their success rather than rewarded. This year marked the implementation of a 12-team College Football Playoff, which initially seemed like a positive change. However, significant flaws in the system ultimately worked against the Oregon Ducks.
After achieving a 13-0 record for the first time in program history and completing an undefeated regular season, Oregon faced the most challenging path to the National Championship Game. Are changes coming anytime soon?
The Ducks, who beat Penn State in the Big Ten Conference Championship, were given the No. 1 seed in the CFP, meaning they would face the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee. The Ducks faced the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP quarterfinals on New Year's Day. Oregon and Ohio State are arguably the best two teams in all of college football this season, and to have this matchup so early seemed unfair to many.
On the other hand, Penn State, which lost the Big Ten Championship, earned a much easier route with games against Boise State and SMU. Ohio State beat the Ducks 41-21, spoiling Oregon’s chance at a national championship. Meanwhile, a two-loss Ohio State team and a two-loss Penn State team’s championship dreams are still alive.
"If I was an Oregon fan, I have to say this because this kind of bothers me, and you're the 13-0 No. 1 seed, and you've got to play Ohio State in the first round... I'm not an Internet guy, but if I was an Oregon fan, I'd be on the Internet screaming about that," Saban said on the Pat McAfee Show.
Another talking point is the automatic bye week given to the four highest-ranked conference champions. Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State each had 24 days off between their conference championship games and their first playoff games.
All four of those teams who secured a bye lost in the quarterfinals. Due to this, some have called for changes. However, ESPN’s Heather Dinich says resolving this problem is unlikely anytime soon for several reasons.
“Well, Dan Lanning certainly didn’t use it as an excuse. We’ll start there. It’s also possible that the better team won all of those games,” Dinich stated regarding the higher-seeded teams falling in each showdown, via Get Up on ESPN. “But as far as changes being made moving forward, it is critical that people understand that in order for any changes to be made next season regarding the seeding or home games or whatever it might be, everyone involved in the College Football Playoff who has a position of power has to agree to it. We’re still in a period where it has to be unanimous.”
Dan Lanning could have easily taken the podium after the loss and criticized the CFP format, and many would have found it understandable. However, since the bracket came out, Lanning has not spoken about the seemingly flawed format and, after the loss, took full accountability.
“We had an opportunity. We didn't take advantage of the opportunity. I'm not going to make excuses for our opportunity,” said Lanning about Oregon's rematch with Ohio State.
Dinich went on to further explain why changes to the CFP format would not happen in the near future:
“So, we’re talking about Group of Five commissioners, including the Mountain West, where you’ve got Boise State, not only in it, but with a first-round bye, conceding that possibly. I don’t think that’s going to happen. So, my sources are telling me, changes for next year? Probably unlikely," said Dinich.
Despite a change next season being deemed “unlikely” by Dinich, many are still pushing for reform, specifically SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, Sankey said he is "absolutely" interested in changing the current format for the 2025 season.
"Remember when the format was introduced we had what was called the Power 5 and the Group of 5," Sankey said. "There is not a Power 5. We had looked at history, you never meant pulling seeds from outside the (top) 10 really into the top four in this format. And that's now happened. Those are learning experiences, and that informs adaptation. And we've got a responsibility to have what I would consider is a competitive and fair format."
