Big Ten Championship Game Odds: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Hypothetical
The Oregon Ducks have clinched a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game, but their opponent will not be decided until the conclusion of the regular season. However, sportsbooks have already released hypothetical betting odds should the Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes in Indianapolis.
If the Big Ten title game features the Ducks and the Buckeyes, oddsmakers in Vegas have Ohio State as favorites, by a small margin of 3.5 points. The game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the Buckeyes would be favored on the neutral site.
However, Ohio State has not yet clinched their spot in the conference championship game. If the Buckeyes beat Michigan, then they will face the Ducks in Indianapolis. If the Wolverines pull off the upset, then the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions will have a small chance of making the Big Ten Championship game.
Oregon beat Ohio State on Oct. 12 earlier in the season, and the Ducks won 32-31. The game was as close as the score indicates, and Autzen Stadium seemingly gave Oregon the boost it needed to beat the Buckeyes.
Autzen's hostile environment directly impacted the game as Ohio State committed seven penalties for 80 yards, including multiple false starts. If a rematch does indeed take place, the site of the game will not be the only change.
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch missed the regular season game after suffering a lower-leg injury in practice. Burch returned to the playing field later in the year before injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter against Maryland.
Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson injured his shoulder against Michigan in early November, and the elite pass catcher has yet to make his return. Despite missing the Maryland and Wisconsin games, Johnson still leads Oregon in receptions and receiving yards. Most recently, he posted to social media declaring "He's back," during the bye week.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning has refused to reveal any details regarding the injury status of any players, including Burch and Johnson.
The Buckeyes have not been immune to injuries, either. Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons was carted off the field with a knee injury in the game against Oregon, and he is out for the season. Additionally, the Buckeyes' starting center Seth McLaughlin recently suffered a torn achilles in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.
Before traveling to Indianapolis, the Ducks will host the Washington Huskies on Saturday as Oregon looks to complete the program's second-ever undefeated regular season.
