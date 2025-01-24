National College Football Analyst Ranks Oregon Ducks, Ohio State as Top Teams for Next Season
There's over seven months until the Oregon Ducks open up their 2025-2026 football season against Montana State on Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium, but who's counting? Apparently FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, who recently released his "way too early" predictions for the upcoming season before Ohio State's 2024-2025 National Championship trophy could collect any dust.
The sports personality announced his picks for the upcoming season on his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show: A Football Podcast," ranking his personal top-10 best teams in the nation. Klatt ranked several usual suspects in his top five, including the Oregon Ducks, who ended their 2024 regular season with a historic 13-0 streak and a first-time Big Ten Championship title.
Joel Klatt's "Way-Too-Early" Ranked List
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Clemson Tigers
- Miami Hurricanes
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
"You know how I feel about (Oregon coach) Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks," Klatt said on his podcast. "I think, candidly, they can go a lot higher than this. I wouldn't argue - someone could talk me into them at No. 2. Someone could talk me into them at No. 3. Someone could probably talk me into Oregon at No. 1 to be candidly."
Klatt pointed at Oregon's strengths during the 2024 season, which included their 32-31 win in October against the Ohio State Buckeyes before later losing to a "death star" version of the Buckeyes 41-21 in the Rose Bowl.
One factor the sports personality harped on for the Ducks was their need to step up and get their younger players developed, with a lot of hope leaning on former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's protégé, and 2024 UCLA transfer Dante Moore.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Decided National Champions By Famed Ranked System: Internet Goes Viral
MORE: USC Trojans' Reggie Bush Addresses Why Ohio State, Oregon Ducks Thriving In NIL
MORE: Ohio State Quarterback Will Howard Reveals Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Loudest Ever
"They've got to replace Dillon Gabriel, but remember they got his replacement last year in the portal when they got Dante Moore to transfer from UCLA up to Eugene," Klatt said. "So now Dante Moore, who has started a bunch of football games as a true freshman for the Bruins - now he's going to be the quarterback so he's got the experience and he's been able to sit for a year and watch Dillon Gabriel start more football games than anybody in the history of college football."
From what Moore's peers have said about the quarterback, it seems that may be the case for next season. Exiting Duck wide receiver Tez Johnson made a bold claim that Moore might just be the next shoe-in for the Heisman Trophy during a media availability at the Rose Bowl. Moore's mentor, Gabriel, came in third for Heisman voting for the 2024 season.
"It's something you ain't seen yet," Johnson said. "That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it. He's so ready. He's so ready to play. You can just tell. Like, we can put the two's in practice and they go out there and look just like the ones. You don't have a fall off. The standard that the first group has for the entire team - it's a waterfall."
Klatt continued, highlighting the talent staying for the Ducks as well as Oregon's impressive navigation of the transfer portal and recruitting. Right now, Oregon has nine incoming transfers, seven of which are four-stars.
"Lanning has built this thing the right way. He knows how to win, its in the trenches. (Matayo) Uiagalelei, he's had 10 sacks this last year. The defensive line should be excellent. Yes, Tez Johnson is not going to be back but Evan Stewart will. He passes on the draft and comes back to Eugene. They did really well in the portal. They're doing great in recruiting. They've got the running back from Tulane, Makhi Hughes, Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman," said Klatt.
Addressing Oregon's 2025 season schedule, Klatt highlighted that Oregon will play neither Ohio State or Michigan during their regular season. However, a game at Beaver Stadium against Penn State could prove to be Oregon's downfall early in the season as their Big Ten Conference opener.
With Wisconsin, USC, and Indiana all at home for the Ducks next year, their 38-1 home record for the past 39 home games at Autzen speaks for itself in terms of home field advantage. With how shocked visiting fans from Big Ten teams were at how loud Autzen Stadium can get, Oregon will continue to have that perk in their corner for the 2025 season.
"Oregon is going to be very good folks," Klatt said.
MORE: NFL Blockbuster Trade Rumor: Los Angeles Chargers Trade For Seattle's DK Metcalf?
MORE: Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr. Compares Buckeyes, Ryan Day to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Marcus Mariota Win Super Bowl Ring With Washington Commanders? Jayden Daniels Mentor