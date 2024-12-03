Ducks Digest

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Ohio State, Miami Upset, SEC Controversy?

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction before Tuesday night's release. The undefeated Oregon Ducks hold the No. 1 spot, but what about the expected controversy when ranking No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels? Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes are both expected to drop.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks the sideline during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Michigan won 13-10.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks the sideline during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday night, and the selection committee has some difficult decisions to make. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season undefeated, earning the top spot as the only team in the country without a loss.

Now that 12 teams make the CFP, the controversy arises when ranking teams from No. 9 to No. 14. How far will No. 6 Miami and No. 2 Ohio State drop after shocking losses over the weekend?

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Additionally, SEC teams like No. 15 South Carolina, No. 14 Ole Miss, and No. 13 Alabama all have three losses. Both Ole Miss and Alabama beat the Gamecocks, but the Rebels and the Crimson Tide did not face each other in the regular season.

No. 12 Clemson will fall after losing to South Carolina, but who will take their place? While the rankings won't be finalized until Sunday, the Tuesday-night update will offer some input into how the committee views Alabama and Ole Miss.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is letting his thoughts be known on social media, reposting a fan's argument for ranking Ole Miss over the Crimson Tide.

Ohio State and coach Ryan Day lost at home in the biggest upset of the season to their bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State only scored 10 points in the losing effort, and the Buckeyes can no longer compete for a Big Ten title. Instead, the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Ducks in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Additionally, Syracuse upset Miami and coach Mario Cristobal, knocking them out of the ACC Championship Game. Should the No. 9 SMU Mustangs win the ACC in their first season as conference members, they are all-but guaranteed a first-round bye. Will Miami fall out of the top-12?

All signs point to the No. 11 Boise State Broncos receiving a first-round bye in the CFP if they can beat No. 22 UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Big 12 Championship will feature No. 16 Arizona State and No. 18 Iowa State. Should the Sun Devils win on Saturday, will it be enough to leapfrog Boise State?

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cu
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CFP Rankings prediction (seed in parentheses):

1 Oregon (1)

2 Texas (2)

3 Penn State (5)

4 Notre Dame (6)

5 Georgia (7)

6 Tennessee (8)

7 SMU (3)

8 Ohio State (9)

9 Indiana (10)

10 Boise State (4)

11 Alabama (11)

12 Ole Miss

13 South Carolina

14 Arizona State (12)

If they win their respective conference championship games on Saturday, Boise State and SMU climb into the top four. Ole Miss and South Carolina are currently projected to be the first two teams to miss the 12-team playoff field.

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

