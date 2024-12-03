College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Ohio State, Miami Upset, SEC Controversy?
The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday night, and the selection committee has some difficult decisions to make. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season undefeated, earning the top spot as the only team in the country without a loss.
Now that 12 teams make the CFP, the controversy arises when ranking teams from No. 9 to No. 14. How far will No. 6 Miami and No. 2 Ohio State drop after shocking losses over the weekend?
Additionally, SEC teams like No. 15 South Carolina, No. 14 Ole Miss, and No. 13 Alabama all have three losses. Both Ole Miss and Alabama beat the Gamecocks, but the Rebels and the Crimson Tide did not face each other in the regular season.
No. 12 Clemson will fall after losing to South Carolina, but who will take their place? While the rankings won't be finalized until Sunday, the Tuesday-night update will offer some input into how the committee views Alabama and Ole Miss.
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is letting his thoughts be known on social media, reposting a fan's argument for ranking Ole Miss over the Crimson Tide.
Ohio State and coach Ryan Day lost at home in the biggest upset of the season to their bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State only scored 10 points in the losing effort, and the Buckeyes can no longer compete for a Big Ten title. Instead, the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Ducks in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.
Additionally, Syracuse upset Miami and coach Mario Cristobal, knocking them out of the ACC Championship Game. Should the No. 9 SMU Mustangs win the ACC in their first season as conference members, they are all-but guaranteed a first-round bye. Will Miami fall out of the top-12?
All signs point to the No. 11 Boise State Broncos receiving a first-round bye in the CFP if they can beat No. 22 UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Big 12 Championship will feature No. 16 Arizona State and No. 18 Iowa State. Should the Sun Devils win on Saturday, will it be enough to leapfrog Boise State?
CFP Rankings prediction (seed in parentheses):
1 Oregon (1)
2 Texas (2)
3 Penn State (5)
4 Notre Dame (6)
5 Georgia (7)
6 Tennessee (8)
7 SMU (3)
8 Ohio State (9)
9 Indiana (10)
10 Boise State (4)
11 Alabama (11)
12 Ole Miss
13 South Carolina
14 Arizona State (12)
If they win their respective conference championship games on Saturday, Boise State and SMU climb into the top four. Ole Miss and South Carolina are currently projected to be the first two teams to miss the 12-team playoff field.
