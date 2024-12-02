Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season as the only undefeated team in the nation, and they are favored to win their next game: the Big Ten Championship Game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. So, with the Ducks eyeing their first ever Big Ten Championship during their first year with the conference, what are the betting odds that they win?
The Ducks improved to 12-0 after a resounding 49-21 beatdown of their Big Ten Conference rival, the Washington Huskies. For the second time in school history, the Ducks have a perfect regular season record. Now, the Ducks are off to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday. The stakes are high for this matchup, with the Ducks’ College Football Playoff seeding and a potential bye week before fighting for the title on the line.
The Ducks were highly expected to play the Ohio State Buckeyes for a rematch of their 32-31 regular season victory in October after the Buckeyes beat the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, but once the Buckeyes lost to Michigan in their final game of the season, one of the two very unlikely Big Ten Championship decision scenarios kicked in, giving the Nittany Lions a shot at the crown.
Out of the 10 scenarios of tiebreakers for the Big Ten title game, eight of those outcomes didn’t favor Penn State. The Nittany Lions inclusion in this championship game seems fairly out of left field. Alas, that’s college football.
Across the major sportsbooks and betting websites, Oregon is favored by 3.5 points to win the Big Ten Championship over Penn State.
Oregon (+115 - +240) was second in betting odds behind Ohio State (-150 - +100) to make the Big Ten Championship. Penn State being a darkhorse in this title race is evident by their betting numbers, with the Nittany Lions putting up +3000 - +4000 in odds to even make the big dance.
This will be the first time the Ducks have faced the Nittany Lions since the 1995 Rose Bowl, the 81st anniversary of the historic bowl game, when Penn State defeated the Ducks 38-20.
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ducks may meet a similar outcome when the two teams reunite for the first time as Big Ten Conference foes.
ESPN’s Football Power index takes past performance from a team on both sides of the ball, recruiting statistics, and schedule strength among other factors to determine the likelihood of a team winning said games or entering the postseason. Oregon is projected to win out 49.1%, with Penn State at 50.1%.
Other odds of note from the Football Power Index include Oregon’s chance of making the playoffs being a resounding 99.8%, their chance of making the National Championship at 18.5%, and their chance of winning it all at 7.5%.
Basically, all of these statistics projected for after week 14 indicate a very close game for the Ducks and the Nittany Lions. Penn State will be the most physical team Oregon has met all season. Penn State’s only loss was at home against Ohio State, 20-13.
If Oregon wins the Big Ten title, that guarantees the Ducks will play in the Rose Bowl game for a second round playoff matchup, giving them “home field” advantage. So rest assured, Duck fans will be glued to their televisions on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. PT.
MORE: AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings
MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reacts To Oregon Ducks Loss: Blame For 10 Sacks?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Washington Injury Report: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts After Beating Washington Huskies, Tez Johnson Injury Update
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Win Big Ten Coach Of The Year After Undefeated Regular Season?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom
MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night