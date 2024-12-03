Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Breaks Another Record In Cleveland Win On Monday Night: 'Chip On Shoulder'
The 7-5 Denver Broncos hosted the 3-8 Cleveland Browns in a Monday Night Football clash that exceeded expectations. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has also exceeded expectations. The first-round draft pick has not only won over the locker room with his play but also with his vocal and example-led leadership ability. The Broncos defeated the Browns in an epic four-quarter battle 41-32 to improve to 8-5.
Those qualities were on display during a game tonight that went back and forth and tested the fortitude of both ball clubs. Nix finished the night 18/35 for 294 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and two interceptions. One of which coach Sean Payton took full blame due to the play call in that situation.
"We are a confident bunch right now. We are playing aggressively, together, and with confidence, a chip on our shoulder. We are trying to prove to not only others but to ourselves that we are a really good football team," said Nix in the postgame press conference.
No play displays what he’s capable of quite like the 93-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims in the third quarter of the game. The 93-yard completion the longest completed pass by a rookie in Broncos history and the second-longest pass play by a rookie in NFL history.
Nix’s threading of the needle was impressive visually, and the data supports it. Perdue NFL Next Gen Stats, Nix’s pass tracked 44.3 air yards, and Mims had less than 0.4 yards of separation. It was quite literally a perfect pass.
The Offensive Rookie of the Year award race is gearing up in a major way, and former Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix finds himself in the middle of the discussion. Meanwhile, players like Oakland Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham have been exceptional. However, the award has primarily become quarterback-centric as of late.
Nix’s chief competition is Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Willimas. Both of those quarterbacks have been great in their own right, but the voters love a winner. Daniels and Nix both have their team at eight wins and comparable statistics, so the difference will likely come down to the last four games, or if players like Bowers can continue on a pace so inarguably historic voters can’t ignore it.
Regardless, Bo Nix holds a firm grasp on the conversation, and that’s as big of a surprise as there is in this year’s rookie class.
Nix answered the call, especially after having two interceptions. Nix has been great about not turning over the ball the last month and a half, but turnovers are going to happen in the National Football League. The question is always, how will you respond? Especially in situations that have playoff implications. Nix made mistakes, but Nix responded time and time again. The last time Nix left the field, it was after leading the Broncos down the field and getting them in field goal position to reclaim a 34-32 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
