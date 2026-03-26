Top-5 College Quarterbacks Setting The Market With NIL Valuations

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation ranks among the top five of all college football quarterbacks, putting him in elite company alongside high-profile names like Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning.

But one of the most telling additions to the list is quarterback Brendan Sorsby, a Texas Tech transfer from Cincinnati whose rise highlights just how quickly value can shift in today’s transfer portal era.

Oregon Ducks dante moore nfl draft name image likeness nil deals brand partnership nike door dash eugene autzen stadium | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Top Five College Quarterbacks' NIL Valuations

Despite the perception of massive NIL spending, Oregon currently does not have a football player ranked inside the top five of On3’s NIL valuations. Among quarterbacks, Moore does rank No. 5 in NIL valuations:

1. Texas quarterback Arch Manning: $5.4 million

2. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt: $4.0 million

3. Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby: $3.1 million

4. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood: $3.1 million

5. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore: $3.0 million

Some might find list as a bit surprising because star power and potential seem to beat on-field production. Then again, without a great quarterback it is extremely tough for a team to compete in the College Football Playoff - something Texas Tech experienced in 2025, before going into the portal for Sorsby.

As a projected No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore could have secured an estimated $52.4 million guaranteed by going to the league. NIL can at narrow the gap. but compared to his projected NFL earnings, Moore’s valuation highlights just how wide that gap remains... and why his decision stands out in today’s evolving player market.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

“No, [NIL] wasn’t a factor at all,” Moore said via On3. “I mean, you have $55 million guaranteed in the NFL as the second pick overall. Money doesn’t play a factor with me. I mean, if it was money, I would’ve been in the NFL by now. More of it was just getting my talent as best as possible.”

Manning sets the pace. However, he shares a similar sentiment to Moore about NIL: Making it clear that he doesn't announce NIL deals during the season by design - so that he can stay focused on football. Manning did just partner with Google Gemini, adding another high-profile client to his endorsement deals that also includes Red Bull, Warby Parker, Vuori and Raising Canes.

Leavitt and Underwood look to take another step forward on the field in 2026, while their NIL valuations indicate their long-term upside on blueblood teams that have potential to make noise this season.

Dante Moore's Growing NIL Valuation

Moore has established himself as one of college football’s most marketable stars. His name, image, and likeness (NIL) value is surging, fueled by high-profile deals with Nike and Beats by Dre.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

But Moore’s influence extends far beyond the traditional sports brands. He’s also posted partnerships with DoorDash, Raising Cane’s, Factor Meals, Facebook, T-Mobile, DripDrop hydration beverage, and CVS, showcasing a rare versatility in his collaborations on Instagram.

What also sets Moore apart is his commitment to social issues that matter to him. For example, the former 5-star recruit utilized his platforms for mental health advocacy, posting an emotional video that tackled depression, suicide and called for change across the state of Oregon.

Moore isn’t just signing deals; he’s building a personal brand. He’s active with Ducks Of A Feather, Oregon’s signature NIL collective, and has launched his own merchandise shop, which includes everything from apparel to a children’s book. His NIL deals and posts on social media feel authentic and aligned with his own goals.

Moore has used some of his NIL earnings to help his alma mater, returning to Martin Luther King High School, donating a check to the football team.

Moore's children's book is titled "From Journey to Dreams" is the story of Mr. 4000 and based on his own path and goals of growing up to be a star football player. Moore shares how the journey is just as important as the dream, and reminds young readers to stay determined.

His book is available on Amazon and his shop, which includes exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and hats.

What is an NIL valuation? It's described as an estimation of how much a specific college sports player’s NIL is worth at a given point in time. It's not the actual dollar amount that an athlete is making. On3 states the valuations are updated every week.

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