How Is Receiver Traeshon Holden Performing At Dallas Cowboys at Training Camp?
The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the spotlight, even during their annual training camp on the west coach in Oxnard, CA.
This gives players like former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden to make an impression on the coaching staff despite going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But now, he's making a potential strong case to be officially included in a wide receiver room that features CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert.
MORE: What Oregon Ducks Receiver Malik Benson Said About Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Injury
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Beating Out Dillon Gabriel? Stats From Cleveland Browns Training Camp
MORE: What Tampa Bay Star Mike Evans Said About Rookie Receivers Tez Johnson, Emeka Egbuka
Traeshon Holden One-Handed Touchdown at Training Camp
During Wednesday's training camp practice, Holden had the highlight of the day with a one-handed touchdown grab in the back of the end zone on a pass from former New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III.
Take a look:
But Holden's connection with Milton III didn't stop there. He added another touchdown catch on a short pass in the red zone, celebrating while doing so.
It's clear that Holden is using his disappointment of going undrafted as fuel as he looks to earn a spot on the 53-man roster in Dallas.
Traeshon Holden "Hurt" After Going Undrafted
"I was hurt," Holden told Tommy Yarrish of Cowboys.com. "That 24-hour rule, I was hurting. But now, I'm here, and I'm ready to make it happen. I'll do what I can to show everybody that I belong. ... Prove everybody wrong. Everybody. I'm coming for heads. That's it."
Dallas didn't stop the Oregon connection there. Along with signing Holden, the Cowboys selected Oregon offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius in the sixth round. However, the most notable move was the hiring of former Oregon wide receiver coach Junior Adams, who the Cowboys added to Brian Schottenheimer's new staff this offseason.
Holden said that Adams played a part in getting him to Dallas on an undrafted free agent deal.
"I'm very excited," Holden told Yarrish. "He told me if he got a chance to come get me, he was coming to get me. He knows he got a dawg, and I'm ready to make it happen."
Holden's College Career
During his two seasons with Oregon, Holden had 82 catches for 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns along with four carries for 34 yards and another score on the ground.
He had seven catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon's 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl in January,
Holden spent his two years of college at Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban. He posted 46 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns, which was highlighted by catching six scores on 25 grabs during the 2022 season.
Holden has had an impressive training camp but will likely need to keep things rolling headed into the preseason in order to solidify a roster spot. Dallas will begin its three-game preseason slate on Aug. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium before exhibition games at home against the Baltimore Ravens (Aug. 16) and Atlanta Falcons (Aug. 22).
The Cowboys will then help kick off the 2025 NFL season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.