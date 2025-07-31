Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Debate Continues With Madden NFL Ratings
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel had his Madden 26 rating revealed. The former Oregon Ducks star is a 66 overall, which is fifth highest among all rookie quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Dilllon Gabriel Rated Below Shedeur Sanders
Dillon Gabriel is the fifth highest rated rookie quarterback at 66 overall, trailing Cam Ward at 72, Jaxson Dart at 68, Tyler Though at 68, and Shedeur Sanders at 67.
Ward, Dart, and Shough being above him doesn’t come as a big surprise as each were selected before Gabriel. However, Sanders being rated higher than Gabriel is debatable.
The Cleveland Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Two rounds later in the fifth, the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur was projected by many to be a first or second round selection but fell all the way to day three.
Sanders ended up being the sixth quarterback taken. Here were the first six quarterbacks selected.
Round 1 Pick 1: Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Round 1 Pick 25: Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Round 2 Pick 40: Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Round 3 Pick 92: Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks
Round 3 Pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns
Round 5 Pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Bring in Two Rookie Quarterbacks
It was a surprise to see the Browns draft two quarterbacks. Gabriel and Sanders are now in a completely revamped quarterback room, joining Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. None of these four quarterbacks were on the Browns last season.
This offseason, Cleveland signed Joe Flacco. Flacco was on the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. He was on the Browns in 2023 during their 11-6 season that resulted in a playoff berth. The 40-year-old Flacco brings experience and has a track record of success, including right here under coach Kevin Stefanski. Flacco appears to be the favorite to win the starting job in Week One against the Cincinatti Bengals
The Browns also traded for Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing behind Jalen Hurts on the Super Bowl winning Eagles in 2024. Pickett suffered a hamstring injury over the weekend and is still in the process of recovering.
There is one quarterback on the Browns that was on the team last year. That would be Deshaun Watson. Watson has two years left on his five-year deal, but his return to the field is unknown after he suffered a torn achilles last season. He remains inactive and is not participating in training camp.
Then it’s the two rookies; Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. These two will be battling it out all training camp and preseason for a higher spot on the depth chart.