Is Terry McLaurin Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Commanders in NFL Week 4)

Washington Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin was a late addition to the injury report on Friday, as he's questionable with a hamstring issue.

It's never a good sign when a player pops up on the injury report right before gameday, and that could put McLaurin in jeopardy of missing Sunday's clash with the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin had a hamstring issue pop up in practice today and now is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts in London. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2026

Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig reported on Saturday that McLaurin is now not expected to play in Week 4.

Update: Terry McLaurin (hamstring) now not expected to play Week 4, per @BenStandig. https://t.co/COCzJiSkvn — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 3, 2026

This season, McLaurin has played 77.6 percent of the offensive snaps for Washington, and he's coming off his best game of the season in Week 3. That happened to be veteran Marcus Mariota's first start under center in 2026, as he replaced the injured Jayden Daniels (dislocated elbow) in the win over Seattle.

Mariota will be under center again on Sunday, so McLaurin could see a heavy target share if things change and he's able to suit up.

McLaurin has 10 catches for 141 yards and a score this season, but six of those grabs came in Week 3. He's been targeted nine times in each of the last two matchups.

With McLaurin's status in serious question for Sunday, here's how I'd bet on this Washington passing game against a weak Indianapolis defense.

Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+240)

Veteran receiver Stefon Diggs has played a key role for the Commanders this season, reeling in 13 of his 22 targets in three games (over seven targets per game) for 135 yards and three scores. Now, he could have an expanded role in Week 4 with McLaurin banged up.

Diggs found the end zone in back-to-back weeks to open the season, but he did not score in the win over Seattle in Week 3. Still, Mariota targeted him seven times, and the four-time Pro Bowler played 59.4 percent of the team’s offensive snaps – his second-highest mark this season.

Indianapolis is just 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, and Mariota threw multiple touchdowns in the Week 3 win against the Seahawks. I think he could have a big game on Sunday, and Diggs has clearly been a preferred option in the red zone.

So far this season, he’s been targeted three times inside the 20-yard-line, turning two of them into touchdowns. At +240, the veteran wideout is worth a look on Sunday morning.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .