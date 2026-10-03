Titans vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (First-Half Henry)

The Baltimore Ravens are big home favorites in their Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore bounced back from an upset loss to the Saints to beat the Cowboys 34-31 in Brazil last week.

On the other hand, Tennessee mustered just one touchdown in a 12-7 loss to the Giants for their third straight loss to start the season.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Titans vs. Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Titans vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry OVER 44.5 1st Half Rushing Yards (-122)

Derrick Henry First Half Touchdown (+120)

Zay Flowers Longest Reception OVER 25.5 Yards (-109)

Derrick Henry OVER 44.5 1st Half Rushing Yards (-122)

Derrick Henry is off to a fantastic start this season, racking up 301 yards on 66 carries through three games. The Ravens have leaned on him all season long, and they should let him run free early and often at home against the Titans.

Henry had 63, 51, and 47 first-half rushing yards in his first three games of the season, and the line is still lower than that in a game against the lowly Titans.

I considered taking his full game line at 98.5, but he didn’t get there in the last two weeks. Furthermore, the Ravens could give Justice Hill some work if they’re up big – as they should be – in the second half.

Derrick Henry First Half Touchdown (+120)

Henry is going to score a touchdown. He is priced at -215 to do so, and has scored six touchdowns through three games this season. Five of those scores have come in the first half, including one in each game thus far.

I’m doubling down here on Henry to be his dominant self in the first half. I’d also consider taking him to score at least two touchdowns at +255.

Zay Flowers Longest Reception OVER 25.5 Yards (-109)

Zay Flowers has established himself as a deep threat for the Ravens. He had catches of 64 and 54 yards in the first two games of the season, and got just over this line with a 27-yard reception last week.

The Titans let all three Jets receivers record a reception of at least 30 yards in Week 1, and Deontayvion Wicks hauled in a 27-yard catch in Week 2. None of the Giants’ receivers got there last week, but Flowers should bloom at home against Tennessee.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.