Dan Lanning Extends Cameo Fundraiser After Reaching Donation Goal

With Father's Day on Sunday, June 21, a message from Oregon Ducks Football coach Dan Lanning might be just the gift to give then or any time during the 2026 offseason.

Lanning recently took to social media to share that his efforts to join the celebrity video service Cameo is not only going to continue, but recently broke a massive goal the coach set to give back to a charity with close connections to his own life.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Extends Cameo Fundraising

"Well we hit our goal of 50k in a little less than two months!" Lanning said in his post on X. "I guess it’s time to set a new goal. Appreciate all your passion for the [Sam Day Foundation] and the support you’ve provided will make a huge impact."

Lanning has since set a new goal on his Cameo page to reach $100,000 funds raised from personalized videos that range in topics from birthday greetings, special occasion messages, and even inspirational pep talks.

Videos currently start at $150, and individual messages can be sent to the coach from fans for $4. Lanning currently sits at a 5.0 rating with 63 fans leaving reviews since joining the website in April. Looking over these reviews, it appears Lanning adds a bit of humor to his videos, which the website states typically range around 40 seconds in length.

"Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request, especially for celebrations like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties that call for a good laugh," Lanning's Cameo page states in it's overview.

May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Tori Figg (left) and Mia Randolph (right) shoot portraits of Dan and Sauphia Lanning at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit: Yalonda M. James-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sam Day Foundation Hits Home

The Lanning family has long been supporters of several cancer-focused nonprofits (like Nike co-founder Phil Knights' OHSU Foundation-Knight Cancer Institute) due to Sauphia Lanning's own battle with a rare form of bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. Sauphia had her last treatment for the cancer in 2017.

Lanning had the Knight Cancer Institute as his main charity for his annual appearance at the Peach Bowl Challenge Golf Tournament and voiced the institute's #GiveCancerHell campaign back in April of 2025.

The Sam Day Foundation, which is inspired by nine-year-old Sam Day who passed away on August 2016 after a six year battle with Ewing Sarcoma, raises critical funds for children's cancer research. Lanning and his wife hosted the Sam Day Classic at the Eugene Country Club in May to raise even more funds for the organization, connecting with folks across the state to get in on supporting the Sam Day Foundation's mission.

Sauphia and the Lanning children spear-headed the design of the "Heroes" uniform for the Ducks' 2024 "Stomp Out Cancer" game against the Michigan State Spartans, which was a tribute to healthcare workers and those battling different forms of cancer.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Comments on Supporting Sam Day Foundation

Throughout the Sam Day Classic, Lanning took several interviews about his support for the Sam Day Foundation. The coach reiterated that even though his work is focused on helping the Ducks succeed on the field, a man's actions off the field is what will truly be remembered.

“Raise your hand if you believe there's no kid in the world that should ever pass away. I know this. There's no better feeling in the world than giving. And when you're on the end of knowing that cancer affects people you love and how much it means to you, you're sitting here saying, what can I do to help? How can I help?” Lanning said at the event.

“This is just the beginning,” Lanning said to KOIN 6 News. “Everyone has been affected by cancer at some point in our lives, it’s hit home for our family. When you get into the details and how its really lacking in research and new treatments. Its something we wanted to be a part of.’

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