Dan Lanning Extends Cameo Fundraiser After Reaching Donation Goal
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With Father's Day on Sunday, June 21, a message from Oregon Ducks Football coach Dan Lanning might be just the gift to give then or any time during the 2026 offseason.
Lanning recently took to social media to share that his efforts to join the celebrity video service Cameo is not only going to continue, but recently broke a massive goal the coach set to give back to a charity with close connections to his own life.
Dan Lanning Extends Cameo Fundraising
"Well we hit our goal of 50k in a little less than two months!" Lanning said in his post on X. "I guess it’s time to set a new goal. Appreciate all your passion for the [Sam Day Foundation] and the support you’ve provided will make a huge impact."
Lanning has since set a new goal on his Cameo page to reach $100,000 funds raised from personalized videos that range in topics from birthday greetings, special occasion messages, and even inspirational pep talks.
Videos currently start at $150, and individual messages can be sent to the coach from fans for $4. Lanning currently sits at a 5.0 rating with 63 fans leaving reviews since joining the website in April. Looking over these reviews, it appears Lanning adds a bit of humor to his videos, which the website states typically range around 40 seconds in length.
"Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request, especially for celebrations like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties that call for a good laugh," Lanning's Cameo page states in it's overview.
The Sam Day Foundation Hits Home
The Lanning family has long been supporters of several cancer-focused nonprofits (like Nike co-founder Phil Knights' OHSU Foundation-Knight Cancer Institute) due to Sauphia Lanning's own battle with a rare form of bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. Sauphia had her last treatment for the cancer in 2017.
Lanning had the Knight Cancer Institute as his main charity for his annual appearance at the Peach Bowl Challenge Golf Tournament and voiced the institute's #GiveCancerHell campaign back in April of 2025.
The Sam Day Foundation, which is inspired by nine-year-old Sam Day who passed away on August 2016 after a six year battle with Ewing Sarcoma, raises critical funds for children's cancer research. Lanning and his wife hosted the Sam Day Classic at the Eugene Country Club in May to raise even more funds for the organization, connecting with folks across the state to get in on supporting the Sam Day Foundation's mission.
Sauphia and the Lanning children spear-headed the design of the "Heroes" uniform for the Ducks' 2024 "Stomp Out Cancer" game against the Michigan State Spartans, which was a tribute to healthcare workers and those battling different forms of cancer.
Dan Lanning Comments on Supporting Sam Day Foundation
Throughout the Sam Day Classic, Lanning took several interviews about his support for the Sam Day Foundation. The coach reiterated that even though his work is focused on helping the Ducks succeed on the field, a man's actions off the field is what will truly be remembered.
“Raise your hand if you believe there's no kid in the world that should ever pass away. I know this. There's no better feeling in the world than giving. And when you're on the end of knowing that cancer affects people you love and how much it means to you, you're sitting here saying, what can I do to help? How can I help?” Lanning said at the event.
“This is just the beginning,” Lanning said to KOIN 6 News. “Everyone has been affected by cancer at some point in our lives, it’s hit home for our family. When you get into the details and how its really lacking in research and new treatments. Its something we wanted to be a part of.’
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.