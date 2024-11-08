What Pat McAfee Said About Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Viral Motivation Tactic
EUGENE- "Are you not entertained?" were the words echoed by many Oregon Ducks football players during Oregon’s 38-17 win over the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Nov. 2.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been making headlines throughout the 2024 football season for many reasons. Arguably the most obvious reason is that he is the head coach of the No. 1 team in the nation. He has also garnered attention for strategic schemes, such as his intentional penalty during Oregon’s win over the then No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, where he intentionally took a penalty to run crucial seconds off the clock—a decision that prompted the NCAA to make an official change to the rule book.
Lanning is again taking the internet by storm, but this time it’s for the way he motivates his team and for a timeout he called simply to have his players watch Michigan fans flood out of the Big House in silence as it became apparent Oregon would win the game.
Each week, Oregon’s creative video team releases a cinematic recap of the game titled “Ducks vs. Them.” These videos provide insight not only into the game, capturing the words and voices of coaches, players, and fans, but also into the preparation in the week leading up to the game.
Ahead of facing the reigning Michigan Wolverines in the largest stadium in all of college football, Dan Lanning had his team read Theodore Roosevelt’s famous words from “The Man in the Arena”:
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”- Theodore Roosevelt
The video also revealed that Lanning had his team watch the film “Gladiator” and used it as a way to spark drive and motivate his team to be relentless even while playing in front of over 100,000 screaming fans.
"I'm going to tell you to look up in the stands at some point during this game, and you're going to start to see them empty out. We've made the decision before we even stepped on the field—it's thumbs down all day, no mercy," said Lanning ahead of the game.
When Lanning says, "It's thumbs down all day," he’s referring to the gesture made by the character Commodus in the movie Gladiator, symbolizing a call for death and no mercy.
Pat McAfee and J.D. PicKell's reaction to Lanning's motivational speech is overwhelmingly positive.
The “Ducks vs. Them” video also showed Lanning playing a clip of one of the greatest basketball minds of all time, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K, talking about one of the best feelings when playing on the road.
"When you're on the road, one of the best feelings is to silence the crowd. Damn right we are the bullseye, and by the way, your fans are leaving at the three-minute mark. Every once in a while, remember those timeouts where you just say, 'Time out, what do you want, Coach?' I said, 'I just want you to look in the stands; these motherf**kers are leaving,' and a big smile goes across because those will be some of the moments that you're gonna enjoy the most. But preparation is a key."- Coach K
And that is exactly what Lanning did when he called his final timeout at Michigan. Players looked around the Big House and saw quiet Michigan fans leaving in disappointment as the Ducks ran away with their ninth win of the season.
The clip of this timeout, combined with Dan Lanning telling his team earlier in the week that this exact moment would happen, is taking the internet by storm, and this isn't the first time the work of Oregon’s video team has gone viral.
Oregon's win over Colorado. This came at a time when Colorado had just started its first season under the tenure of head coach and one of the most influential figures in football, Deion Sanders. The video released captured Colorado players stepping on Oregon’s logo and talking trash to Oregon players ahead of the game:
“I’ll beat the sh*t out of every one of y’all and your coach.”- Colorado Buffs players
“Why y’all so little?”
“We finna run through y’all a**.”
Oregon went on to dominate the Buffs, or as Lanning would say, "end the Cinderella story." Oregon won the game 42-6 , as well as earned even more support from its ever-growing fan base.
