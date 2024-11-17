How Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Used Wisconsin 'Jump Around' Tradition To Motivate Team
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks pulled off a nail-biting win over the Wisconsin Badgers on the road Saturday, Nov. 16. Although the Ducks came out with a 16-13 win, there were many areas in which Oregon needs to improve ahead of facing rival Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Ducks struggled with penalties, committing seven on the game for 55 yards. However, some of these penalties were questionable. The NBC broadcast even referred to the referees as being “constantly wrong.” The Ducks also struggled to maintain the Badgers' run game, allowing the Badgers to run for 130 yards, including 97 yards from Wisconsin’s Tawee Walker.
A bright spot, the game marked a milestone for running back Jordan James, who has now rushed for over 1,000 yards on the season for the first time in his career. This marks the 29th time an Oregon player has topped 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Sophomore defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei was a catalyst for Oregon's defense, finishing the matchup with five tackles, four of those being solo tackles, an assist, a sack, and a crucial interception off a deflected pass to seal the win and avoid the upset.
Another highlight, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's motivational tactics. The Ducks joined in on Wisconsin's tradition of dancing to the song "Jump Around" with the Badgers and sold-out crowd at Camp Randall Stadium. The Ducks listened to the song all week in practice in preparation for the environment. Despite losing at the end of the third quarter, Lanning encouraged his team to participate during the Big Ten iconic tradition, ultimately loosening up his team and sparking some energy for the comeback.
"Embracing the environment and loving every second of it," Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. "It's the fun part of college football, which is being able to, you know, play in new environments and be exposed to that. But every school and stuff has its little thing, and you know, we just choose to enjoy it."
The Ducks will now have a bye ahead of facing rivals the Washington Huskies, a team Lanning has yet to beat during his Oregon tenure.
What Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Said After Oregon’s 16-13 Win Over the Wisconsin Badgers:
Opening statement:
"The word you keep hearing is resilient. I think that's what showed up tonight for our team. It didn't look the way that we scripted it, but I'm really proud of our guys down the stretch there, when it mattered, and being able to take advantage of the opportunity there from I thought they came and performed. We talk about the most physical teams got a chance to win this game. I thought we were the more physical team, certainly in the second half. We were able to establish a run where it mattered and win third down. That was going to be a big piece of this game. We were better on third down than they were."
Lanning on if there was a risk of overthinking the 4th and 9 play:
"I don't know about risk overthinking. We basically said, if we saw the look that we thought we liked, we would, we would run it and we didn't, and we would take a delay of game and punt. We were in the look that we liked, and then they actually checked out of that, you know, the look that we liked. But our guys did a good job executing the scramble drill. Let's credit to T Ferg, credit the offensive line and Dillon for taking advantage of that opportunity."
Lanning on the team joining the "Jump Around" tradition:
"We had a mindset when we entered that game what that song was going to mean for us, and what our reaction was going to be to it. Kind of like Pavlov's dog, right? When you hear that song, it means it's time to go. Didn't know what it would look like in that moment, but that, you know, that was what we were looking for from our team."
Lanning on if the "Jump Around" moment gave the Ducks the energy to tie the game:
"There was a lot of moments stacked up in this game that were the difference, right? It's always about the next play for us. It came down to, you know, every single play mattered tonight. So I don't know if it was that moment, but, you know, I know I love that team that's in that locker room right there. I know they fought their ass off tonight for a tough, tough game against a Wisconsin team that came ready to play. They played some great D tonight and they stifled us. They held us back there, but for us to do just enough to win, you know, I'm really pleased with the guys in that room."
Lanning on the fake field goal:
"That and knowing it'd be a long field for them, we felt like the look was there. I mean, they had three to the side. I think we got tripped up, and we're about a half yard short. You know, you could certainly take the points there within a touchdown still cost you and you'd lose. Now, obviously, a field goal ties it, but you know, we've been aggressive before. We were going to be aggressive in that moment."
Lanning on Matayo Uiagalelei:
"I think everybody's taking notice of what kind of player Matayo is. The entire front put on, you know, did a great job tonight. And Matayo certainly has shown the ability to be a great player for us. He gets better and better every single week, and he'd be the guy to tell you that it's about the people around him, it's about the coverage that existed on that play to create that. It's about the batted ball that was in the air that he took advantage of. So, you know, we didn't have any takeaways in this game until that play. And that one certainly was a big one."
Lanning on Dillon Gabriel being able to convert the fourth down play to Ferguson:
"Yeah, I mean, we probably had a little good luck there, right? But we also had a play that, you know, guy makes a great catch and, you know, certain impressive play by Dillon and to keep it alive and find somebody down the field."
Lanning on Oregon being the only team to come back from a sex-point deficit in the fourth quarter three times:
"We can handle critical moments. We can handle when it's tough, you know, and at some point that experience is going to pay off for us. It certainly paid off for us tonight, you know, going through some of that before. It paid off tonight."
Lanning on Jordan James:
"Yeah, proud of him. I think he broke 1,000 yards tonight. And again, we felt like coming out of half that we had to establish that run. And, you know, he had some great runs, you know, tonight. And there were some big holes up there. There were some wide outs out there on the perimeter, blocking the tail off. There was O lineman pushing piles. But Jordan ran hard tonight."
Lanning on Oregon leading the conference:
"We're a physical football team, right? And that's what we're gonna hang our hat on. Like, that's the part that's gonna matter the most at some point that's gonna pay off. And it paid off tonight. It's not always gonna be easy. I've been a part of, like, unbelievable teams that always had games that were close in moments. At some point in the season you're gonna have a tight game. This was a tight game tonight, but that physicality mattered, right? And our DNA trait showed up."
Lanning on Jamaree Caldwell:
"Yeah, he's doing good. In fact, he was laying down, he didn't realize we had interceptions, so I told him that. Fired him up. Obviously, you know, that was such a huge play by him, but I think he's doing good. Batted balls matter, right? Mattered in that moment. Really big play by him."
Lanning on the bye week:
"We play the schedule the way they give it to us, right? So they gave us a schedule. We get a bye now, haven't had one in the one in a long time. So we'll take advantage of that opportunity to take steps forward. There's definitely some growth moments coming from this game that we can build off of and capitalize and hopefully propel us into the last bit of the season."
Lanning on Oregon's Defense:
"Yeah, I think that, at some point, we talked about this at the beginning of season and fall camp, that you're going to have to put the team on your back and go win at critical moments. At some point, that's going to be offense. At some points that's going to be defense. Tonight was defense, you know, and big time, you know, play by them to be able to put us in that situation. But, yeah, that's what you want. You want the pressure in those moments."
Lanning on the logic behind putting in Kawika Rogers in the fourth quarter:
"Both those guys have earned the opportunity in practice to get those opportunities."
Lanning on Oregon's defense holding Wisconsin to just four rushing yards in the fourth quarter:
"Yeah, I think we decided, well, we were gonna, you know, how do you want to die? Do you want to die slow death? Or do you want to be able to say that you're going to go out there and be aggressive in those moments and make sure you have loaded boxes when they're having, you know, success running. So I think that's the decision we made and it paid off."
Lanning on how the team has responed to new road environments:
"I think they handled it really well. For our team, I don't think they care where you put the ball, where the fields at, it doesn't matter where it's at in the US. To travel multiple times long distances to get an opportunity to play quality teams like we've been able to play this year. That's a fun challenge that our guys embrace. I think they've done a good job of that."
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Officiating 'Consistently Wrong': Bad Penalty Calls
MORE: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Takes Blame For Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Injury Update on Jamaree Caldwell After Wisconsin Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt Visiting Texas A&M Aggies: Flip Looms?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Injury Report: Jordan Burch, Jordan James, Tez Johnson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorn Transfer Johntay Cook II
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Jabs Pat McAfee's Man Crush on Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push