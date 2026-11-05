Dan Lanning Pushes Back on NIL, Injuries Amid Kirby Smart Comments

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) recently found their way onto the College Football Playoff initial ranking list despite a season that didn't quite go as planned.

With one of the highest estimated NIL roster costs in college football and a program-best No. 2 preseason AP Poll ranking, Oregon has navigated injuries and personnel changes throughout the season.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kirby Smart Speaks Out

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's former boss, Georgia's Kirby Smart, recently made headlines after the No. 2 Bulldogs beat the No. 24 Florida Gators at home, 27-8. Lanning worked for Smart from 2018 to 2021 as an outside linebacker coach and defensive coordinator, helping the Bulldogs clinch their 2021 championship.

“I think about the teams we had in ’21 and ’22, and how physical they were and how they practiced. We can’t even get close to that now. If it’s a different culture that guys don’t want to as much, I don’t know," Smart said postgame. "They were definitely hungrier, because there was a motivation to make it. A lot of these guys, honestly, they make more than I did until I was 40. It’s just a different day and age.”

On Monday, Smart clarified his comments, saying he didn't want his words to be interpreted as "whining." The two-time National Championship winner also stated he thought it was "awesome" that players are getting compensated, though he believes the influx of cash being given to young athletes comes with an often-overlooked cost.

"It is more long-term effect of earning power, what is the value of a dollar, do I actually know how hard it is to go out in the real world, and gotta go work for $60,000?" Smart said on Monday in a pregame press conference.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Gives Thoughts On Kirby Smart's Take

With Lanning's connection to Smart in mind, and the relevance of Oregon's current record mixed with their reported NIL roster investment, Lanning was asked for his own take regarding Smart's thoughts on the matter. Lanning admitted he had yet to see Smart's comments, but gave his own take regarding the level of practice time and capital given to players.

"I think depth across college football is a lot different because it's spread out between a lot of teams. So, some of the physicality that you could have in the past because you felt like you had a roster that was stacked from top to bottom, it's not necessarily the case," Lanning said.

"You're talking about guys that are playing, really, maybe a really high level for you, and then the next guy in line is a freshman that maybe, at times, in other instances in our history in college football they might be waiting more of their turn," he added. "But yeah, it is a little bit different game from that perspective."

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, left, talks with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cat-And-Mouse Game

Lanning has navigated injuries of his own this season, including the concussion against USC that is expected to sideline starting quarterback Dante Moore for the remainder of the year. He has also adjusted practices as Oregon works to improve offensively, offering his own perspective on the challenges Smart described.



"And I think you're always playing that cat-and-mouse game of, okay, do we need more practice time? Do we need more physicality in practice? We certainly have adjusted the way that we do things at times. But then there's moments that it's just it has to happen. It has to look a certain way, and you get frustrated because somebody might get nicked or banged up, but that's just the reality," Lanning said.



Lanning also questioned the length of the season, which he's done before (even suggesting a week zero opening with a championship on Jan. 1 during the 2025 Big Ten media days event) as another way to draw more motivation from athletes across college football.

"Now I also think players are bigger, faster, and stronger, and that probably leads to injuries as well. So, there's a lot of things that play into that, but it's a different game for sure. I think a lot of that starts with, like, the length of the season and the amount of time that we have our players. You also get to spend a lot more time with them in the off season," Lanning said.

"So, when you introduce something, you might have already walked through it 15 times in the summer or in the spring. So, different from that standpoint, for sure," Lanning added.

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