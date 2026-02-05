Oregon Ducks Winter Workouts Show Why They're Different

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are already beginning their preparations for the 2026 season in February. The Ducks started their winter workouts less than a month after the 2025 season ended.

The program posted a video on Thursday, previewing the winter workouts that said, “The work starts now.”

The Ducks’ Offseason Schedule

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joined Duck Insider for National Signing Day. He spoke about how the team is handling offseason workouts after the Ducks’ season ended on Jan. 9.

“And those guys did get a little bit of a window of time. We call it discretionary, where they can work out on their own. They can do kind of their own, and now we're back to team activities, where these guys are lifting in the morning,” Lanning said.

“It's really kind of a bulk phase in your lift,” he continued. “We're going to get a lot stronger. Put on some weight, good weight. Make sure we maintain our flexibility and prepare ourselves for what's coming.”

Many of the Ducks’ key returners have appeared in practice photos and videos on social media. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is back in Eugene for another season after establishing himself as a top quarterback prospect in 2025. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart also delayed his NFL Draft decision to return and was depicted in the weight room in the recent social media video.

Also featured in the video was Lanning saying, “If you’re a great player, you should want to work.” With Moore, Stewart, the starting defensive line and more stars deciding to forgo the NFL Draft and continue their development, Lanning’s team seems determined to put in the work. They continue to show that, for the best programs, football never really ends.

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s National Signing Day Comments Speak Volumes

MORE: Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Might Steal the Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t Hold Back on 5-Star Duck Commits

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Spring Football on the Horizon

Oregon offensive lineman gather for a group picture after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is one of the few Power Four programs whose commitment to holding a Spring Game hasn’t faltered. The Ducks haven’t made a formal announcement about a spring game for 2026, but Lanning said that the spring season will begin after winter workouts.

“Spring ball will start for us in March, the second week of March,” Lanning said on Duck Insider. “We'll get a couple of days in, and then have a spring break period, and then come back. And that's when, if you stand outside our practice facility, hopefully you can hear some pads popping.”

What the Ducks’ Offseason Work Says About the Program

Lanning has pushed the Ducks to a better finish in each of his first four seasons with the program. Part of what appears to make the team successful is how Lanning and Oregon use the offseason to evaluate how they can progress further.

A shot at winning the National Championship is what motivated players to return to Eugene in 2026. Lanning not only retains the core of his team for 2026, but the players returning are committed to hitting the weight room and treating the offseason like pros.

Even though there’s still a long way to go before Oregon even begins fall camp, winning a championship starts in the offseason. Lanning said at the end of the winter workouts video, “Five weeks. That’s it. How are we going to be different?”