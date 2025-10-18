Live Score Updates as Oregon Ducks Answer Hangover Question at Rutgers
For the first time in program history, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks are headed to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a rebound game after the Ducks' home-win-record breaking 30-20 loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers.
Can the Ducks avoid a hangover game after the loss to the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers?
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had arguably one of his biggest challenges since coming to Oregon last week against the Hoosiers. Moore felt the most pressure in the pocket vs Indiana, with the sophomore being sacked six times for a loss of 35 yards, the most he's been sacked in any game all season and more sacks than Moore had endured so far this year.
Moore ended the contest against Indiana going 21-34 in the passing game picking up 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also clocked in -27 yards of rushing off 9 attempts.
To bounce back, the Ducks will need to bring back the calm, cool, and collected mindset they had against Penn State and iron out their offensive struggles on the road against Rutgers.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates lie at the top of the article.
OREGON 28, RUTGERS 3
Q2 11:34 OREGON SCORES: Dakorien Moore brings in a 34-yard pass from Dante Moore for an Oregon touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 12:43: Aaron Flowers comes up with a fumble to bring the ball back to the Ducks.
OREGON 21, RUTGERS 3
Q2 14:02 OREGON SCORES: Kenyon Sadiq catches a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dante Moore. Sadiq comes up with a slight limp, and goes to the sidelines. Kick is good.
SECOND QUARTER
Q1 00:41: Oregon comes up with a fumble against Rutgers with an A'Mauri Washington deflection. Blake Purchase picks up the ball for an Oregon first down. Tionne Gray called for unsportsmanlike conduct putting Oregon back 15 yards to the Oregon 24-yard line.
Q1 03:34: Teitum Tuioti gets a strip sack off Athan Kaliakmanis for a loss of 7 yards and a second down.
OREGON 14 - RUTGERS 3
Q1 06:25 OREGON SCORES: Dante Moore passes up the middle for a 30-yard Kenyon Sadiq touchdown run. Two-point conversion is attempted but gets called back with offsetting penalties. Kick is attempted and good.
Q1 06:36: Dante Moore makes yet another third down conversion with a scramble, play is called back with first down standing due to Kenyon Sadiq holding penalty.
Q1 09:14: Dante Moore tries to break Oregon's third down conversion curse from Indiana with a pass to Jeremiah McClellan for the first down.
OREGON 7, RUTGERS 3
Q1 11:52 OREGON SCORES: Noah Whittington takes it to the house for a 68-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
OREGON 0, RUTGERS 3
Q1 13:18 RUTGERS SCORES: After being held to a fourth down by the Ducks, Jai Patel kicks a 51-yard field goal to put the Scarlet Knights on the board.
Q1 13:22: Brandon Finney Jr. breaks up two passes in a row to put the Scarlet Knights to a fourth down.
Q1 13:35: Oregon causes their first fumble of the year from Gary Bryant Jr. Rutgers' ball.
FIRST QUARTER
Rutgers won the toss and differed.
PREGAME
OREGON DUCKS CAPTAINS FOR GAME 7
Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Jerry Mixon, and defensive back If Obidegwu were announced the Oregon captains for game seven.
OREGON INJURY REPORT
OUT:
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
QUESTIONABLE:
Daylen Austin, defensive back
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive line
RUTGERS INJURY REPORT
OUT:
Dylan Braithwaite, wide receiver
Vernon Allen, wide receiver
Davoun Fuse, safety
Chris Joines, safety
Michael Clayton, cornerback
Dino Kaliakmanis, wide receiver
Dane Pardridge, wide receiver
Darold Dengohe, defensive tackle
QUESTIONABLE:
Samuel Brown V, running back
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Doug Blue-Eli, defensive tackle
Famah Toure, wide receiver
Moses Walker, linebacker
CJ Campbell, running back
Steven Murray, cornerback
DK Gilley, safety
Noah Shaw, defensive back
Nick Oliveira, offensive lineman
Ryder Langsdale, offensive lineman
Dantae Chin, offensive lineman
Braxton Kyle, defensive lineman
Schiano Comments on Oregon NIL Difference
In his weekly pregame press conference, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano remarked on Oregon's NIL status compared to the Scarlet Knights. Schiano, a coach in the NCAA for more than 35 years, Schiano is known for navigating away from bulletin board material for the Ducks.
"Yeah, how wide the gap is really doesn’t matter. That’s where we find ourselves today, right? So I’ve never believed in that," Schiano said. "People like to talk about these gaps, and there are, but that’s not new. I’ve been doing this for 37 years. There’s always been haves and have-nots, right? I think the gaps are actually gonna start to close a little bit, which is good."
MORE: Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide
MORE: What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss
MORE: Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon
Lanning Wants to End Indiana Discussion
Another interesting pregame press conference addition this week came from Oregon's Dan Lanning, who replied in a testy way to a question about pressure from Indiana's defense.
“You guys know we’re playing Rutgers, right?” Lanning asked. “We did Monday press conference already.”
“Any other Indiana questions?” Lanning added after a back and forth exchange. “They played really good, guys. They had a better plan than us, and we played that game last Saturday.”
Stepping Into History
The Ducks will travel over 2,800 to SHI Stadium for their first ever game against Rutgers, arguably one of the longest commutes in Oregon history.
Fun fact: Rutgers is one of the schools apart of the first ever recorded college football game. Rutgers hosted Princeton on Nov. 6, 1869, in what is recognized as the sport’s first intercollegiate game.