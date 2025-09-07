Three Main Takeaways From Oregon Ducks' Domination Of Oklahoma State
It seems fair to say that Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy along with his redshirt freshman quarterback Zane Flores in his first college football career start were not prepared for what the Autzen Stadium atmosphere can truly be like.
A 13-0 start for the Oregon Ducks two minutes into the game started off the thrashing. The 69-3 final score tells the simple story.
That was the largest margin of defeat for the Cowboys' program since 1907, the same year that Oklahoma became an official state (courtesy of 247 Sports' Chris Dukes).
Complete turnaround to start the 2025 season
Remember how close the Idaho Vandals and Boise State Broncos' matchups were in 2024? Night and day when comparing the two starts against the Montana State Bobcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2025. A 128-16 point differential for coach Dan Lanning's group shows they mean business out of the gate.
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore has stolen the show early on. He became the first Oregon true freshman to get his first receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game since the great running back De'Anthony Thomas on Sept. 17, 2011, against the Missouri State Bears.
Moore's full capability can be relied both on the ground and air, finishing with 94 total yards on just two receptions and a decisive hand-off leading to the pylons untouched.
Oregon's running back room is deep
The young talent out of the 2026 class continues to make a splash. True freshman duo Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison have combined for 99 rushing yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns through the first two games for the Ducks.
Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is putting his positional group in a spot for the most overall potential down the road. It's a blessing of how many options are available, but it all starts with senior Noah Whittington setting the tone for the younger guys. He had himself quite an early impact, finishing with a team-high 91 yards on four carries and the first score that had Autzen Stadium rocking.
Still, question marks continue to circle around about how much Tulane Green Wave transfer Makhi Hughes will make an impact this season. He was the most highly-touted offensive recruit out of the transfer portal, but came into today as the No. 5 back on the depth chart. Hughes finished with 30 rushing yards on nine touches.
Lanning might just be waiting for the opportune time to awaken a sleeping giant. Hughes has shown that he's more than capable of breaking out like he did unexpectedly during his time in the AAC in New Orleans.
Dante Moore continues to show glimpses of leadership, as advertised
In the second blowout victory already for the Ducks, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore got more opportunities against the Cowboys to show off more of his arm strength and dart-like accuracy. It's much too early, but the Heisman Trophy candidate looks all the part through the first two weeks. No interceptions, six touchdowns, and an 81.6 quarterback rating.
These dominating experiences in the non-conference go a long way before the important Big Ten Conference opponents show up on the nearby schedule: the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27 and the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.
Of course, can't forget about those Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 before all that.
Moore's decision to transfer in from the UCLA Bruins in 2023 and learn the system for a year under the now Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel proved how invaluable that was today. He looked crisp, in control like a well-seasoned veteran. More quarterbacks around the country should take note when thinking about leaving for their second, even third, definitely fourth college football program.
An intriguing part of Moore's connection in the wide receiver room comes from the upperclassmen, Gary Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson. Those two names have been around and know what it takes after being a part of some of the best-named programs around the nation, like the USC Trojans with Bryant, the Alabama Crimson Tide, plus the Florida State Seminoles with Benson.
Despite the Ducks' statement victory for the Big Ten Conference's dominance over the Big 12 Conference, questions still arise. Will Texas State Bobcats transfer Alex Harkey be 100 percent on the offensive line for next week against the Northwestern Wildcats? His impact under offensive line coach A'lique Terry, along with USC Trojans transfer Emmanuel Pregnon and Nevada Wolfpack Isaiah World, is vitally important for the fruitful success of the offense.
Oregon moves away from the West Coast for the first time this season against the Northwestern Wildcats at the temporary on-campus field along the shore of Lake Michigan, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. It's scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. PT on FOX.