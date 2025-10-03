Ducks Digest

How Dan Lanning's Transformed Several Transfer Quarterbacks' NFL Trajectory

Dan Lanning has seen his starting quarterbacks achieve success since he took over as the coach of the Oregon Ducks. What did Dante Moore and former Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel's NFL projections look like before and after transferring to Oregon?

Lily Crane

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on from the sideline during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on from the sideline during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Between Ducks quarterback Dante Moore’s success at the start of the 2025 college football season and four former Oregon signal-callers starting NFL games this season, the Ducks continue to prove their success as a top quarterback-developing program.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has coached two NFL starting quarterbacks since taking over at Oregon. As Moore’s draft stock continues to rise, Lanning may add a third to that tally within the next couple of years.

Lanning’s Use Of The Transfer Portal

oregon ducks dan lanning quarterback bo nix dante moore dillon gabriel nfl transfer portal recruiting big ten football
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (right) celebrates with head coach Dan Lanning after defeating the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All three of the Ducks’ starting quarterbacks since Lanning began his coaching tenure in 2022 came from the transfer portal.

Current Denver Broncos starter, Bo Nix, was the man under center in Lanning’s first two seasons. Nix transferred from Auburn, where he struggled in three seasons and saw his hopes of making the NFL dwindle.

Dillon Gabriel, who was announced as the Cleveland Browns’ week 5 starter, similarly transferred to Oregon with a draft stock that skyrocketed after his year with the Ducks. Both Nix and Gabriel finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in their final seasons.

oregon ducks dan lanning quarterback bo nix dante moore dillon gabriel nfl transfer portal recruiting big ten football
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning’s success with developing players seems to have a lot to do with how he puts in the extra effort to connect off the field. Following the news that Gabriel would receive his first professional start, Lanning took the opportunity to speak highly of his former quarterback.

“I'm excited for Dillon, right? He's a guy that works extremely hard, and I know he won't take it for granted,” Lanning said. “He still has done an unbelievable job of staying connected with our players here, which is pretty awesome for a guy that's moved on to the next phase of his life that still touches base with our team, but I'm excited for him, excited for his opportunity. I know he'll make the absolute best of it.”

oregon ducks dan lanning quarterback bo nix dante moore dillon gabriel nfl transfer portal recruiting big ten football
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore arrived in Eugene at the same time as Gabriel but decided to redshirt in 2024. His freshman season with the UCLA Bruins left fans skeptical that he could find the same success at quarterback that his predecessors experienced.

Following Moore’s impressive performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions in week 5, Lanning explained how Moore’s evolved.

“His calm and the poise is really impressive,” Lanning said. “And I think if he carried a narrative early when he left UCLA, if you pressure this guy, it's not going to be the same one. Obviously, he's a different quarterback, right? He handles pressure extremely well. He protects the ball.”

Before Oregon vs. At Oregon

oregon ducks dan lanning quarterback bo nix dante moore dillon gabriel nfl transfer portal recruiting big ten football
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Bo Nix

Season Before Oregon: 61 percent completion, 2,294 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 12 sacks, 57 carries, 168 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 6-7 record

Final Season At Oregon: 77.4 percent completion, 4,508 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, five sacks, 54 carries, 234 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 12-2 record

Dillon Gabriel

Season Before Oregon: 69.3 percent completion, 3,660 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns , six interceptions, 17 sacks, 93 carries, 373 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 10-3 record

Final Season At Oregon: 72.9 percent completion, 3,857 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 21 sacks, 75 carries, 149 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 13-1 record

Dante Moore

Season Before Oregon: 53.5 percent completion, 1,610 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 25 sacks, 45 carries, -84 rushing yards, 0 rushing touchdowns, 5-4 record

Oregon Ducks (2025; five games): 74.6 percent completion, 1,210 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 1 sack, 24 carries, 122 rushing yards, 0 rushing touchdowns, 5-0 record

What Recent Quarterback Play Means For The Future

oregon ducks dan lanning quarterback bo nix dante moore dillon gabriel nfl transfer portal recruiting big ten football
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All three quarterbacks have seen drastic changes in both their individual and team success following their Oregon transfers. Considering that Lanning has had two different offensive coordinators in his tenure with the Ducks (Kenny Dillingham and Will Stein), the program’s ability to achieve consistently elite quarterback play over the last four seasons is even more impressive.

The Denver Broncos went on to select Nix No. 12 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Last season, he was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the team to the postseason.

The Cleveland Browns chose Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has the opportunity to solidify a starting role with the Browns, getting his first start after the team's 1-3 start to the season.

oregon ducks dan lanning quarterback bo nix dante moore dillon gabriel nfl transfer portal recruiting big ten football
Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Moore could be another NFL success story for the Ducks. He already transformed some of his preseason doubters into advocates for him to be a Heisman Trophy finalist after just five games. Moore's draft projection is rapidly rising as well, with many analysts currently predicting him to go in the first round.

Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota joined Nix and Gabriel as former Ducks quarterbacks to receive NFL starts in 2025. Oregon should continue to be an attractive destination for quarterback recruits between recent collegiate and NFL success.

But considering all three of Lanning’s initial quarterbacks came from the portal, Eugene may also be a top spot for major transfers moving forward.

