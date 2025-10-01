The Surprising Struggles For Oregon Ducks In NFL This Week
Week 4 of the NFL season wasn’t the kindest to former Oregon Ducks stars.
It was a mixed bag when it came to individual Pro Ducks performances in week 4. Overall, many former Oregon players' teams faced defeat.
Denver Duo Salvages A Pro Ducks Win
A bright spot for Pro Ducks over the weekend was the Denver Broncos’ 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had a decent performance, completing 29 of his 42 passes for two touchdowns. His 326 passing yards marked a season-high. He also ran for his first rushing touchdown of the season and picked up seven yards on six carries.
His former Ducks teammate and fellow Bronco, wide receiver Troy Franklin, hauled in four receptions. Franklin had his second-highest receiving yard total of the season with 55 yards on a 13.8-yard average.
Denver was in desperate need of a win after suffering a two-game losing streak. The dominant week 54 victory salvaged what was a losing weekend for former Ducks and could potentially spark a winning streak for Nix and Franklin.
Justin Herbert Has A Rough Outing
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was leading the franchise to an undefeated start to 2025 entering week 4. The impressive beginning to the season couldn’t be sustained in week 4, as the Chargers lost 21-18 against the New York Giants.
Herbert still threw 203 yards and a touchdown and ran once for 24 yards but his completion percentage and average yards per play reached season lows. He also threw two interceptions and got sacked twice.
Los Angeles plays the Washington Commanders next, which offers the opportunity for Herbert to play another former Oregon quarterback in Marcus Mariota, in what could be a bounce-back week.
Tampa Ducks Fall
Running back Bucky Irving ran for 63 yards on 15 carries and a receiving touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Irving also recorded 102 receiving yards on five receptions and a 20.4 average, all of which were career-highs.
Wide receiver Tez Johnson, who Tampa Bay selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, tallied his first career reception against the Eagles and ran once for five yards.
Despite both of the Buccaneers’ Pro Ducks securing career milestones, the franchise fell to Philadelphia in a 31-25 loss.
Jordan Burch Tallies A Career-High
Former Oregon linebacker Jordan Burch was one of the programs top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and he hasn’t disappointed in his rookie season.
Burch recorded a career-high of four total tackles, with all four being assisted, in a 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie linebacker has started his first season off well, with nine total tackles, four of them solo, in the first four weeks.
Marcus Mariota Suffers First Loss Of 2025
The Washington Commanders started Mariota again in week 4 with Jayden Daniels out due to injury. Coming off a winning performance with two total touchdowns, Mariota wasn’t able to help the Commanders to victory two weeks in a row.
The backup quarterback completed 16 of his 27 passes for 156 yards, two touchdowns and ran for 20 yards on two carries but did throw a pick. The Atlanta Falcons defeated Washington 34-27.
Whether or not Mariota starts for a third consecutive week isn’t confirmed. Daniels is seemingly trending toward a return in the coming weeks.