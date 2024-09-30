Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart's Unconventional Path To Football, TikTok Fame: The Big Mark Show

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart has an unconventional path to football and TikTok fame. Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper III interviews teammate Stewart on The Big Mark Show. The transfer from Texas A&M Aggies reveals how he became TikTok famous and an Oregon Duck.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of the most popular college football players in the country. Stewart, the No. 1 transfer portal wide receiver, chose to join the Ducks and catch passes from quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Did you know Stewart was once testing for the professional soccer team, FC Dallas Academy, in Dallas? Stewart's path to football is a very unconventional one.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II hosts 'The Big Mark Show' in the video above. Watch as Harper interviews Stewart about how he became TikTok famous and why he became and Oregon Duck.

Stewart reveals that he was not interested in playing football at Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas. The speedy 6-foot receiver was convinced by his high school football coach - Dallas Cowboys legendary tight end Jason Witten - to participate and Stewart helped the team turn around a program that had zero wins for two-straight seasons.

Stewart became a five-star recruit and a 2022 Under Armour All-American. A two-sport athlete in high school, Stewart excelled on the football field and on the track. Stewart won the Texas 5A long jump title as a junior with a 24'6.5" leap and anchored the gold medal-winning 4x400m and silver medal-winning 4x200m teams.

Harper II asked Stewart how he became TikTok famous (2.1 million followers) and Stewart revealed that his friend asked him to join a video - that then went viral.

"After the game, the cheerleaders from the other team are like, 'you're Evan Stewart!'" Stewart told Harper II. "We all sitting here like, what are they talking about? They said, 'You are TikTok famous!'... We get on the bus and driving back to the school. And I checked the TikTok. The TikTok had like 300,000 views. And we posted it right before the game. So it's only been posted like two hours."

Some of the people that Stewart has collaborated on TikTok with include: NFL star Jalen Ramsey, singer Addison Rae, singer Drake and singer Chris Brown.

"The thing was, I was always a dancer," Steward told Harper II. "Like even at family reunions, family functions, I was that man."

What does Stewart want Oregon fans to know about him?

"That I'm really a cool dude," Stewart told Harper. "TikTok is TikTok. Football is football... But I like to make everybody laugh. I make myself laugh. Like, I just genuinely like having a good time."

Harper II, Stewart and the Ducks hope to keep the positive momentum going this week as they face the Michigan State Spartans on Friday in Autzen Stadium at 6 p.m. PT.

"That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes," Stewart said of his goal with the Ducks during fall football camp. "(Oregon) suited everything that I was looking for. I wanted to be in a great program that had a lot of order and construction. Everything is so much better here, honestly, I'm happy with my decision."

Oregon's offensive line and Harper II allowed zero sacks in the Ducks' 34-13 win over the UCLA Bruins. With excellent protection, Gabriel lit up UCLA for 280 yards and three touchdowns. In the rushing attack, the Ducks offense averaged 4.6 yards per carry, totaling 153 yards on the night.

Now, the 4-0 Ducks look to stay undefeated with a talented Spartans team coming to Eugene.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

