Philadelphia Eagles To Draft Oregon Ducks Tight End Terrance Ferguson? NFL Mock Draft
On a team full of superstar players and coaches, it’s easy for a tight end to get lost in the fray. However, Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is not your typical hand-in-the-dirt extra-body tight end. He’s the best tight end in Oregon Ducks history. This past season, Ferguson became Oregon’s all-time leader in receptions, and also receiving touchdowns by a tight end. The 6’4, 244-pounder from Littleton, Colorado now finds himself entrenched in the pre-draft process, and so far, he’s exceeding all expectations.
After a stellar week in Mobile at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Ferguson has placed himself in a fantastic position to be as high as a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Matt Miller recently released a two-round mock draft after the Senior and East-West Shrine Bowl and Ferguson was slotted at the 63rd overall pick in the second round to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently preparing to play for their second Super Bowl in three seasons. Ferguson, while a talented prospect isn’t a finished product, and that’s a large part of the appeal.
“Something I want to get better at is run blocking — point-of-attack blocking,” Ferguson said to Senior Bowl reporters. “I feel like I’ve gotten better at it every year, but I’d just like to get better at that and be super efficient there and be something that you can lean on.”
Run-blocking is certainly an aspect of Ferguson’s game that he’ll have to improve, but he’s not a slouch in that department. Ferguson has routinely displayed the ability to base block and be used as a chess piece to create run-pass threats for the defense when used in motion and or reduced alignments. That said, Ferguson won’t be drafted high to block. He’s a dynamic threat in the passing game and a mismatch nightmare for defenses.
“I’d say in the pass game I create a mismatch whenever I’m out there. Then also my catching ability, my ability to go up and make contested catches and big time plays. God blessed me to be the size I am, making sure I keep myself between the defender and the ball is pretty much playing basketball. Also using some route running techniques as well and threaten those guys’ technique.” Ferguson told the Oregonian.
The mock draft placement to the Eagles would be fortuitous for a player like Ferguson as tight ends have had a recent string of success in that system. Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have both excelled in recent years, and Ferguson is similar in size and skillset to both players.
