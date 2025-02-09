Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Deserving Of NFL MVP Votes?
After a contentious MVP voting cycle, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen narrowly beat out two-time MVP Lamar Jackson to win his first NFL MVP. As the debate roars on about those two, there are more interesting aspects of the voting tally. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert finished eighth in MVP voting just ahead of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as well as Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield and Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold.
Was Herbert deserving of votes? Is he one of the most valuable players in the NFL based on his play this season? It was statistically one of the weaker seasons he’s had through five seasons, but the numbers never tell the full story. Herbert, who once again went through a coaching and system change, was the engine of a playoff team that most people had slotted for less than seven wins and his efficiency was as good as it’s ever been. Despite a less than stellar playoff performance, Herbert’s teammates have taken up for him recently in the media.
“Who wouldn’t want to play with Herbert? Can we please stop trying number 10? Ya’ll stop disrespecting him. I can’t wait for this next season when we do what I know we’re going to do. Y’all can see the real 10. I know how hard he works, and I wouldn’t have any other quarterback,” said Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James on the “The Edge” podcast with Dallas Cowboys All-Pro EDGE Micah Parsons.
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins made an appearance on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams and echoed a similar sentiment about what Herbert brings to the table and how amazing of a player he is to the team.
“I believe Justin [Herbert] is special. I believe he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.” Dobbins said. “He didn’t have a special game in the playoffs. Sometimes that’s how this sport goes. It’s rough. You might love it, but it won’t love you back sometimes. I think that game is something we can all learn from.”
Dobbins is correct. That’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes and that unconventional showing against the Houston Texans in the playoffs was the last impression Herbert left for spectators and pundits to pick apart. The nature of the beast is that he'll have to prove it on the main stage, no matter what Herbert does in the regular season. To a lesser degree, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, both of whom have won MVPs, face the same criticisms.
Rings culture dominates all sports these days. The constant discourse on talk shows, social media, podcasts, and print mostly reflects around one subject when it comes to the word greatness, and that’s winning championships. Herbert is arguably the most accomplished player in NFL history through five seasons for a quarterback in terms of raw statistics. There have been players such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes that have experienced more team success and Super Bowls, but Herbert is dominant in the raw stats category.
He has the most passing yards through five seasons in NFL history. He’s one of three quarterbacks to have thrown for 20 or more passing touchdowns in their first five seasons, joining Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson. Herbert has never had a great supporting cast, which is why he continues to get MVP votes in what some would consider a down year.
When looking at the body of work, sifting through the film, and analyzing the surroundings, how can Herbert not be considered one of the most valuable players in the NFL?
