Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson's Insight Into Brother, Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix
On a short week of preparation, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will lead the Denver Broncos (3-3) against the New Orleans Saints (2-4) on Thursday Night Football. Nix and the Broncos have a chance to snag their third-straight road game and find positive momentum after getting beat by AFC West division foe Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
The primetime matchup marks Denver coach Sean Payton's first return to New Orleans, the city where he coached for 16 years and aided in the rebuild from Hurricane Katrina.
No doubt, emotions will be high and distractions aplenty in Caesars Superdome... Denver will lean on the rookie Nix to help focus the team. A responsibility that Nix's brother, Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson, is sure he can handle. Johnson is not surprised that Nix has adjusted to the NFL quickly.
"He's loving Denver. It's the same thing (as when he first arrived)," Johnson told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus. "When I call him and ask him how he's doing, he's enjoying it... He's the same guy, just wanting to get better. He's playing with a former receiver teammate, Troy Franklin. It's things like that you can't ask for anything better."
Franklin caught his first NFL touchdown pass from Nix in Denver's loss to the Chargers.
"When I look at (Nix), I see Max Crosby or T.J. Watt out there, and when he's sitting on the field, I'm praying that he doesn't get hit by those guys," Johnson told Amaranthus. "Meanwhile, he's taking it as, how can he beat those guys."
Nix has taken some hard hits the season, in a few 'Welcome to the NFL' moments. However, Nix's ability to avoid sacks has also been impressive.
At Oregon, Nix was buttoned-up, never coming across as anything but poised. So when Nix and coach Payton were shown on the TV broadcast in a fiery exchange in the game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, many Oregon fans were pretty surprised.
Johnson wasn't, as he knows Nix's fiery side all too well.
"He's just passionate - passionate about the game, passionate that every time you go to offense, you're going to score," Johnson told Amaranthus. "I haven't really seen him play before that (sideline exchange). But obviously, it's probably a play that didn't work. And he was so passionate that he wanted to get done."
"That's how passionate he is about the game of football and being better and competing," Johnson continued. "He competes at a high level. Everything he does is at a high level. He's competing. He wants to be first in everything. He doesn't settle for anything. If he put his mind to something, he's going to do it, no matter what. It's unbelievable."
After the game, when asked about the heated exchange, Nix joked that is was actually just him and Payton telling each other, "I love you."
"...And I'm pretty sure that's exactly what was said. I'm sure that's exactly what he said," Johnson laughed.
Coach Payton "loved" the demeanor from his rookie quarterback.
“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Payton said when asked if he liked Nix's animated sideline spat. “All good. All good. It’s the heat of the moment, it’s the game. It’s competitive, he’s fiery. We’re in the business of passion.”
Payton, Nix and the Broncos are also in the business of getting back in the win column in New Orleans. Nix has the potential for a breakout game against the Saints, who are coming off a historically bad defensive performance in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay scored 51 points on Sunday, the most given up by a Saints team since 2012.
In six games this season, Nix has completed 121 of 198 pass attempts (61.1 percent) for 1,082 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions. Nix has added 180 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
Nix certainly has the support of his family, as Johnson traveled to Seattle to watch Nix play the Seahawks at the boisterous Lumen Field in Nix's first NFL start.
"It was electric. Seahawks fan are electric," Johnson told Amaranthus. "It reminded me of the game when we went up there (to play the Washington Huskies in 2023). They've got some really good fans."
Johnson and many Oregon fans will be cheering on Nix on Thursday night, as he takes on the Saints at 5:15 p.m. PT.
