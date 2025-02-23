Denver Broncos Earn Top-10 NFL Draft Grade: Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele
EUGENE – Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix as well as wide receiver Troy Franklin are fresh off historic rookie seasons in Denver. With quarterback Bo Nix at the helm, the Broncos achieved a 10-7 record while making their first NFL playoff appearance since 2015.
The Denver Broncos' 2024 rookie class proved to be one of the more impressive groups in the league. The Broncos earned a No. 10 ranking in Bleacher Report’s recent reassessment of last year’s NFL Draft class. While it often takes multiple seasons to truly evaluate a draft class, the early returns on Denver’s rookies suggest they found key contributors for the future.
Bleacher Report’s rankings of each team’s 2024 NFL draft class evaluated how each franchise’s rookies performed. The rankings highlighted players who exceeded expectations and made a big impact on their teams.
For the Broncos, much of that success can be attributed to two former Oregon standouts: quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin. The duo built a strong connection during their time in Eugene and wasted no time making an impact in the NFL. Additionally, receiver Devaugn Vele was a seventh round pick who finished with 475 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Nix was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the 12th overall pick. He was the last of six quarterbacks taken in last year’s NFL Draft but quickly established himself as not only one of the best rookies in the NFL but one of the best overall quarterbacks.
After earning the starting job in training camp, the rookie quarterback put together a record-setting season, racking up over 4,200 yards and 34 touchdowns as a rookie.
Nix led all rookies in completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and total touchdowns. His 29 touchdown passes were the second-most ever by a rookie, trailing only Justin Herbert’s 31 in 2020. Nix also received a Pro Bowl invite as an alternate.
Meanwhile, Nix’s favorite college target, Franklin, carried his playmaking ability over to the pros. Franklin gave the Broncos a dynamic weapon in the passing game.
After being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the wideout quickly proved he was more than just a deep-ball specialist. Franklin finished his rookie campaign with 28 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
Franklin and Nix’s connection was evident. The duo connected on several explosive plays throughout the season, and Franklin’s ability to separate from defenders gave Denver a weapon on the outside.
Franklin’s contributions weren’t just a product of his relationship with Nix. Franklin also showcased efficient route running, strong hands, and the ability to make contested catches. Although Franklin was far from Denver’s wide receiver one, he undoubtedly has the potential to be a difference-maker for the Broncos.
While Nix and Franklin were two notable standouts, Denver also saw a strong performance from receiver Devaughn Vele. Vele finished his rookie campaign with the most receiving yards of any drafted rookie receiver after the second round while also earning the second-highest passer rating from Pro Football Focus among all rookie receivers with at least 35 targets.
The Broncos entered the 2024 season with questions about their long-term direction, particularly on offense. However, Denver’s rookie class, headlined by two former Ducks, provided some answers to those questions. Nix looks like the franchise quarterback Denver has been searching for, while Franklin and Vele give him a go-to target.
If their rookie campaigns are any indication, the Broncos' investment in Oregon’s stars is already paying off and it could continue to do so. Denver has the chance to further cultivate its Oregon connection by drafting Tez Johnson in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Johnson was Oregon’s top receiver this past season and also happens to be Nix’s brother. Given how productive Nix’s connection with Franklin was in their first year, adding Johnson to the mix could further strengthen Denver’s offense.