Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Responds to 'Superstar' Claim By Sean Payton
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's belief in quarterback Bo Nix has been evident since he drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Most recently, Payton showed his unwavering support by predicting that Nix will be a superstar in the NFL and one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years.
Nix, a humble former Oregon Ducks star and Heisman Trophy finalist, responded in the most Nix-way possible.... by doubling down on his commitment to the Broncos' Super Bowl goals.
Nix has been garnering a lot of attention lately, especially after Payton's claim.
“Well first, it’s good to have a coach that believes in you but it’s also… If he believes that, and I know I have a lot of work to do to get there, I don’t want to let that word go void," Nix said per BroncosOnSI. "I want to give my best shot at going out there and doing that... We talk about Super Bowls, talk about winning culture, that helps a lot in being the best that I can be.”
The Broncos have won three Super Bowls, in1998 (XXXII), 1999 (XXXIII), and most recently in 2016 (50.)
Nix surprised many when he led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, surpassing NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Jayden Daniels.
The AFC West is a powerhouse and one of the best divisions in the NFL... Can Nix's Broncos continue to compete in his second season?
Payton's Bold Nix Prediction, Plan For Preseason
Denver finished third in the AFC West behind the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. As far as predictions for 2025, Payton has full belief in his quarterback.
“I honestly think he’s gonna be one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years,” Payton told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I think he’s going to be a superstar.”
The Broncos have gotten upgrades on the offensive line, and receivers. The Denver defense was already stout and looking to continue it's domination. Nix is vocal about his preparation and goals to avoid the dreaded "sophomore slump" that hits second-year NFL quarterback.
As far as the NFL preseason goes, Payton's plan is to play his starters (including Nix) on Aug. 9 when the Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason game. It will be an exciting first-look for Oregon Ducks fans to watch Nix with his new weapons in running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr.
Of course, it's also a great chance to watch another former Duck in Troy Franklin, as his chemistry continues to blossom with Nix in the NFL.
The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on September 7.
BRONCOS ODDS DECLINING
Nix has the belief of his coach and team but oddsmakers aren't so sure.
Denver's over/under is set at 9.5 wins, compared to the 10 games they won last season. The Broncos currently have the 13th-ranked odds (+2600) to win the Super Bowl this season, per FanDuel. Teams that have better odds to win the Super Bowl are:
