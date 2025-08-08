Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Responds to 'Superstar' Claim By Sean Payton

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton predicted that quarterback Bo Nix will be a superstar in the NFL and one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years. Nix responded by doubling down on his commitment to the Broncos' Super Bowl goals. Nix, a humble former Oregon Ducks star and Heisman Trophy finalist, is again showing his maturity.

Bri Amaranthus

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix sean payton super bowl nfl preseason practice san francisco 49ers kyle shanahan afc west / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton's belief in quarterback Bo Nix has been evident since he drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Most recently, Payton showed his unwavering support by predicting that Nix will be a superstar in the NFL and one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years.

Nix, a humble former Oregon Ducks star and Heisman Trophy finalist, responded in the most Nix-way possible.... by doubling down on his commitment to the Broncos' Super Bowl goals.

Dec 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix meets the media during a press conference in the Astor ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Responds to 'Superstar' Claim By Sean Payton

Nix has been garnering a lot of attention lately, especially after Payton's claim.

“Well first, it’s good to have a coach that believes in you but it’s also… If he believes that, and I know I have a lot of work to do to get there, I don’t want to let that word go void," Nix said per BroncosOnSI. "I want to give my best shot at going out there and doing that... We talk about Super Bowls, talk about winning culture, that helps a lot in being the best that I can be.”

The Broncos have won three Super Bowls, in1998 (XXXII), 1999 (XXXIII), and most recently in 2016 (50.)

Nix surprised many when he led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, surpassing NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Jayden Daniels.

The AFC West is a powerhouse and one of the best divisions in the NFL... Can Nix's Broncos continue to compete in his second season?

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.
May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payton's Bold Nix Prediction, Plan For Preseason

Denver finished third in the AFC West behind the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. As far as predictions for 2025, Payton has full belief in his quarterback.

“I honestly think he’s gonna be one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years,” Payton told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

The Broncos have gotten upgrades on the offensive line, and receivers. The Denver defense was already stout and looking to continue it's domination. Nix is vocal about his preparation and goals to avoid the dreaded "sophomore slump" that hits second-year NFL quarterback.

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As far as the NFL preseason goes, Payton's plan is to play his starters (including Nix) on Aug. 9 when the Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason game. It will be an exciting first-look for Oregon Ducks fans to watch Nix with his new weapons in running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr.

Of course, it's also a great chance to watch another former Duck in Troy Franklin, as his chemistry continues to blossom with Nix in the NFL.

The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on September 7.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) celebrates the touchdown by wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the second
Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) celebrates the touchdown by wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

BRONCOS ODDS DECLINING

Nix has the belief of his coach and team but oddsmakers aren't so sure.

Denver's over/under is set at 9.5 wins, compared to the 10 games they won last season. The Broncos currently have the 13th-ranked odds (+2600) to win the Super Bowl this season, per FanDuel. Teams that have better odds to win the Super Bowl are:

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Ranked As NFL MVP Dark Horse?
