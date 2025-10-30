Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Leading NFL In Impressive Quarterback Stat

Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel made history in week 8 as four quarterbacks from the same university to start in the same NFL week. How have the former Oregon Ducks performed on the field this season?

Lily Crane

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Four different former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks started in NFL week 8, marking a rare accomplishment for any program: Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel.

Oregon’s recent starting quarterbacks are off to hot starts to the 2025 season. The Ducks lead the NFL in combined quarterback passing yards among all college programs through the first eight weeks of the season.

How The Ducks Rank Among Other Colleges

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
  1. Oregon Ducks: 5,284 yards
  2. Oklahoma Sooners: 4,558 yards
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4,403 yards
  4. USC Trojans: 3,390 yards
  5. California Golden Bears: 3,120 yards
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes: 2,712 yards
  7. Washington Huskies: 2,166 yards
  8. Texas Tech Raiders: 2,099 yards
  9. North Carolina Tar Heels: 2,080 yards
  10. Mississippi State Bulldogs: 2,069 yards

Former Oregon Quarterbacks Earning Ample Playing Time

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Not only do Oregon's former quarterbacks lead the league in combined passing yards, but it also has the most passing touchdowns (40) of any other college program. The Ducks do trail only Alabama for most quarterback interceptions (18), however.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown the most touchdowns of any Duck this season with 16. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix isn’t far behind with 15. Herbert and Nix combine for most of Oregon’s NFL passing yards. Herbert is first in the league with 2,140 yards through eight games, while Nix is eighth with 1,803 yards.

Marcus Mariota has started three games and played in four for the Washington Commanders in 2025. He’s thrown for 639 yards and four touchdowns and four interceptions. Cleveland Brown’s rookie Dillon Gabriel has played in six games and started in four. He’s thrown for 702 yards and five touchdowns.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Both Mariota and Gabriel have faced their fair share of struggles as of late, with both getting thrown into starting roles several weeks into the season. Nix and Herbert, on the other hand, continue to make their case as two of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Nix is leading Denver to a five-game winning streak. He’s thrown 10 touchdowns and only two picks, while also rushing for two touchdowns in that span. Meanwhile, Herbert helped Los Angeles to a week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings with three touchdown passes. The Chargers quarterback has only recorded one game this season with fewer than 200 passing yards.

Oregon’s NFL Presence Continues To Grow

The Ducks continue to produce NFL talent, and their number of draft picks seem to be increasing each year.

Oregon broke the program record for NFL Draft picks in 2025 with 10. It’s very possible that the record could be surpassed again in 2026 with talents like tight end Kenyon Sadiq, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and safety Dillon Thieneman expected to declare.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore could also join the Pro Ducks contingent in the spring. He will have a decision to make with multiple years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Besides Nix, Herbert, Mariota and Gabriel starting in week 8, there’s been few other instances with four-plus NFL starting quarterbacks from the same collegiate program. Other examples were the USC Trojans (2009), the Michigan State Spartans (2014) and the NC State Wolfpack (2017).

Mariota’s typically taken on a backup role for Washington, but injuries to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels have provided the former Heisman Trophy winner several starting opportunities. Between Daniels’ expected return and Gabriel’s future as the Browns’ starter in flux, whether or not the Ducks see four starting quarterbacks in the same week again this season is to be seen.

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

