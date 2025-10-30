Oregon Ducks Leading NFL In Impressive Quarterback Stat
Four different former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks started in NFL week 8, marking a rare accomplishment for any program: Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel.
Oregon’s recent starting quarterbacks are off to hot starts to the 2025 season. The Ducks lead the NFL in combined quarterback passing yards among all college programs through the first eight weeks of the season.
How The Ducks Rank Among Other Colleges
- Oregon Ducks: 5,284 yards
- Oklahoma Sooners: 4,558 yards
- Alabama Crimson Tide: 4,403 yards
- USC Trojans: 3,390 yards
- California Golden Bears: 3,120 yards
- Ohio State Buckeyes: 2,712 yards
- Washington Huskies: 2,166 yards
- Texas Tech Raiders: 2,099 yards
- North Carolina Tar Heels: 2,080 yards
- Mississippi State Bulldogs: 2,069 yards
Former Oregon Quarterbacks Earning Ample Playing Time
Not only do Oregon's former quarterbacks lead the league in combined passing yards, but it also has the most passing touchdowns (40) of any other college program. The Ducks do trail only Alabama for most quarterback interceptions (18), however.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown the most touchdowns of any Duck this season with 16. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix isn’t far behind with 15. Herbert and Nix combine for most of Oregon’s NFL passing yards. Herbert is first in the league with 2,140 yards through eight games, while Nix is eighth with 1,803 yards.
Marcus Mariota has started three games and played in four for the Washington Commanders in 2025. He’s thrown for 639 yards and four touchdowns and four interceptions. Cleveland Brown’s rookie Dillon Gabriel has played in six games and started in four. He’s thrown for 702 yards and five touchdowns.
Both Mariota and Gabriel have faced their fair share of struggles as of late, with both getting thrown into starting roles several weeks into the season. Nix and Herbert, on the other hand, continue to make their case as two of the league’s best quarterbacks.
Nix is leading Denver to a five-game winning streak. He’s thrown 10 touchdowns and only two picks, while also rushing for two touchdowns in that span. Meanwhile, Herbert helped Los Angeles to a week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings with three touchdown passes. The Chargers quarterback has only recorded one game this season with fewer than 200 passing yards.
Oregon’s NFL Presence Continues To Grow
The Ducks continue to produce NFL talent, and their number of draft picks seem to be increasing each year.
Oregon broke the program record for NFL Draft picks in 2025 with 10. It’s very possible that the record could be surpassed again in 2026 with talents like tight end Kenyon Sadiq, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and safety Dillon Thieneman expected to declare.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore could also join the Pro Ducks contingent in the spring. He will have a decision to make with multiple years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Besides Nix, Herbert, Mariota and Gabriel starting in week 8, there’s been few other instances with four-plus NFL starting quarterbacks from the same collegiate program. Other examples were the USC Trojans (2009), the Michigan State Spartans (2014) and the NC State Wolfpack (2017).
Mariota’s typically taken on a backup role for Washington, but injuries to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels have provided the former Heisman Trophy winner several starting opportunities. Between Daniels’ expected return and Gabriel’s future as the Browns’ starter in flux, whether or not the Ducks see four starting quarterbacks in the same week again this season is to be seen.