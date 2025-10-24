Why This NFL Season Could Be Different For Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led his team to a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings during Thursday Night Football with a three-touchdown performance. The win pushed the Chargers to a 5-3 record, and the former Oregon Ducks quarterback turned heads.
Against the Vikings, Herbert went 18-of-25 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw one interception in the third quarter, but bounced back on the next offensive drive. Herbert also rushed for 62 yards.
With Herbert’s play not just against the Vikings, but through the first eight weeks of the season, the former Oregon quarterback has the chance to shift the narrative this year.
How This Season Can Be Different For Herbert
Herbert has been proving his talent since his time with the Oregon Ducks. He had a stellar regular season performance in 2024, but the challenge came in the playoffs, when Herbert struggled against the Houston Texans.
Herbert lost the game against the Texans in the wild card round with just 14 completions for 242 yards and one touchdown. He also threw four interceptions. The notion that Herbert cannot perform in the biggest moments grew after his playoff loss, but the former Ducks quarterback can change that this season.
Since being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 6 overall pick, the Chargers have made the postseason twice, and Los Angeles exited in the first round both times.
Despite a tough history in the postseason, this could be the year Herbert shifts the narrative about not winning the big games.
Through eight games, Herbert has passed for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and he is currently the NFL’s passing leader.
While he also had a stellar regular season, it is the big games that matter to change the conversation around Herbert. The former Ducks quarterback also has more completions (2146) than any player in NFL history through their first six seasons.
The Chargers opened up the season against three AFC West opponents. In week 1, the Chargers traveled to Brazil to kick off the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert and the Chargers made a statement, showing that the team will put up a fight in the AFC West this season.
MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
The other big game Herbert won was in week 3 against the Denver Broncos and fellow Oregon Ducks alumnus, quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos are also having a big season, and opening up 3-0 against divisional rivals was crucial.
Herbert To Prove Himself In The Postseason
Though Herbert still has to prove himself in the postseason, he has the tools to help him succeed. With Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh for the second season in a row and talented targets in wide receivers Keenan Allen and Ladd McKonkey, the former Ducks quarterback can make a playoff run this year.
One of the biggest areas Herbert will have to improve this season is staying poised under pressure. He is improving with his decision-making, understanding when to take the ball himself and when to throw the ball away. Herbert will have to take it one snap at a time and understand not every play has to be the pass of the game.
Having Harbaugh back for the second straight season can help the former Ducks quarterback that that next step in the postseason.
Herbert Showing Off Arm Talent Since Oregon
Herbert spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks and progressively improved each season. In his final season with Oregon, he passed for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Herbert’s arm talent is what has always stood out since he was with the Ducks, and led to him being a first-round draft pick.
The Ducks went on to win the Pac-12 title and finished the year 12-2, with a win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl. In the Rose Bowl, Herbert's legs led Oregon to victory as he rushed for three touchdowns in his final game with the Ducks.
With consistency at the coaching position this year, the success Herbert had with the Oregon Ducks in big games can resurface as the Chargers look to make a run in the NFL playoffs this year.