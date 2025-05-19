Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Next For Big Contract After Brock Purdy Pay Day?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix could be next in line for a massive contract. On May 16, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got paid, and it required the 49ers to "back up the Brinks Truck" for him. Purdy put pen to paper on a new deal worth $265 million paid out over the course of five years.
The new contract for Purdy, which will see the former "Mr. Irrelevant" catapult into the top ten for highest paid quarterbacks, will be set to pay him out an average of $53 million dollars each season. The $53 million figure places Purdy in the top five of all active NFL quarterbacks for pay per year.
Nix is going into his second season as an NFL quarterback, and his first went as well as anyone in the Denver front office could have asked for. Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns and won 10 games in his rookie season with the Broncos. Nix also led the Broncos back to the postseason, an event that had not happened for Denver since the 2015 season when Peyton Manning was still quarterbacking the franchise.
Nix has shown what he is capable of, and the Broncos fears of whether or not Nix is "the guy" have been qulled after the rookie quarterback put together a respectable rookie season. The attention for many Broncos fans now turns to Nix's contract situation, which of course is still in its infancy, but the Broncos plans for Nix seem straight forward.
Nix is now entering the second year of the four year contract he was handed when he was drafted to the Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with four-year, $18.6 million contract. Technically, the Broncos do have control over Nix with a team option in his 5th season, which would occur in the 2029-30 NFL season.
The Broncos, like so many other teams who have found their franchise quarterback through the draft, may not want to wait until the team option in 2029 to resign Nix. With quarterbacks around the NFL consistently upping the ante and the market climbing, it shouldn't come as a surprise that by the time Nix is entering his 5th season in the NFL, his market value very well could be similar to that of Brock Purdy, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott himself is commanding more than $60 million per year.
The rare 5th year option that NFL teams rarely activate would guarantee Nix a one year deal worth up to 38.5 million. With the 38.5 million figure that has been passed around in inner circles, It is not inconceivable that some pundits feel as though the Broncos should sign him sooner rather than later to avoid the option pay at the end of Nix's first few seasons.