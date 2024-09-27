Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix on Facing Aaron Rodgers: 'Hard to Put Into Words'
One of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history is going up against one of the NFL's shining young stars on Sunday. The savvy veteran in Aaron Rodgers and the Oregon Duck legend in Bo Nix as the Denver Broncos play the New York Jets.
Nix is still trying to cement his legacy in the league, and he has learned a ton from Rodgers over the course of his career. He's excited to not only play against the legend but just to watch him up close.
“It’s pretty surreal. I grew up watching him do all his cool plays for so long. Over time, I’ve watched a lot of his highlights. It’s crazy that I get to go out there and play against him. . . . I'm really looking forward to meeting him for the first time. It’s hard to put into words that on Sunday you get to play a great like that. That’s what the NFL brings. That’s why it’s such a special game.”- Bo Nix on Aaron Ridgers
Nix is coming off his most impressive start of his young career and his first ever NFL win over fellow Oregon Duck Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-3. Through the first three games of the season, Nix has thrown for 600 yards, but has yet to throw his first career touchdown pass to go along with four interceptions. He holds a 62.8 percent completion rate and a 54.4 quarterback rating.
“I think it’s been gradual . . . definitely the execution and the play production was better Sunday. That’s why we moved the ball more and we went down and scored a few more points. I thought we caught a great rhythm. We stayed within our strengths, and we moved the ball down the field. Moving forward, we have to find ways to score touchdowns in the red zone, but I thought we did a good job of kind of controlling the game, running the ball how we had to and converting on third downs. That’s just going to continue to build my confidence and then the offense’s confidence. We just have to keep stacking those kinds of games.”- Bo Nix on his NFL start
As for Rodgers, he has thrown for 624 yards to go along with five touchdowns (tied for fifth in the NFL) and one interception. He holds a 67.4 percent completion rate and a 60.2 quarterback rating.
Rodgers is still living off the high after his convincing Thursday Night Football victory over the AFC East rival New England Patriots, 26-7.
Rodgers missed the entire 2023 campaign after he ruptured his Achilles just four snaps into the Jets’ season opener. Despite the devastating injury, he remains effective and has the Jets to a 2-1 start.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. PT, 24-year old Nix will be making just his fourth career start with the Broncos. It will be the 228th career start for the 40-year-old Rodgers.
