Oregon Running Back Noah Whittington Reveals Major Difference In Ducks' Improved Run Game
During the Oregon Ducks huge 49-14 over in-state rival Oregon State, Oregon's fifth-year running back Noah Whittington ran for a season-high 64 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Whittington displayed his toughness with some tough runs as he spelled out Jordan James.
Oregon's run game looked vastly improved as they ran for a season high of 240 yards in the win over the Beavers. The Ducks had struggled to get their run game going in their first two wins. They failed to rush for more than 110 yards in their first two wins as the offense relied heavily on the arm of quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
In a media availability session on Wednesday, Whittington said that communication was the difference maker for the running game finding success.
"Meeting with the (offensive line), having more meeting together and seeing the same thing." Whittington mentioned.
The veteran running back said his position room has put a focus on patience in the backfield.
"I know in the running back room we put an emphasis on running with more pace," Whittington said. "Instead of just getting the ball and trying to just go, it's about being patient letting the block set up and hitting the hole."
The emphasis was evident against the Beavers as the Ducks ran for an extremely efficient 7.5 yards per carry.
The offensive line has been a revolving door to start the season in Eugene, however it seemed the Ducks found some success with the starting unit they rolled out in Corvallis.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said the team found the consistency they were looking for in the win over Oregon State.
"I think we found it that game," said Lanning of the offensive line. "It's about what we do today and what we do tomorrow to see if we can continue to do that."
Even Whittington found himself smiling at the thought of how well the offensive line performed in the win.
"They doing a great job, a great job," Whittington said grinning ear to ear.
Regardless of who's in, Whittington said he's confident in who's blocking for him up front
"I feel like no matter who's in the game...who we rotate in the on (offensive line), they will get the job done regardless."
Whittington and James lead a talented backfield that isn't the focal point of the offense, but offer a different dynamic that could elevate the offense to new heights. Especially with how well the play of Gabriel has been at quarterback.
The Ducks play their Big Ten season opener on Saturday night against the UCLA Bruins, it could be a great opportunity for the Oregon run game to continue their success.
The Bruins are reeling after two tough losses where their defense gave up more than 30 points in each loss, including 42 points to Indiana.
If the running back committee of Whittington and James are able to set the tone and continue their success, it could be a long night for the Bruins front seven on Saturday night.
