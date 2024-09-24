Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Predictions: No. 1 Seed on Upset Alert?
After coming up just short of the College Football Playoff last season, the Oregon Ducks have sights set on making it into the inaugural 12-team format of the tournament this time around. Missing out would make 2024 a failed season for coach Dan Lanning's team.
College football insider Brent McMurphy of Action Network doesn't think Oregon fans will be disappointed this time around.
McMurphy released his latest 12-team playoff predictions on Monday following Week 4's action and thinks that three Big Ten teams will make it in. Oregon was on a bye in Week 4, but the Ducks are still receiving love from McMurphy, who has them as a No. 9 seed in his bracket predictions.
In this scenario, this would set Oregon up for a matchup with the No. 8-seeded Ole Miss Rebels, who host the Ducks in Oxford for the first round. Despite being the road team, McMurphy has Oregon advancing past the Rebels and on to the Sugar Bowl against No. 1 Georgia, but the Ducks' magic ends there with a loss to the Bulldogs.
Take a look at McMurphy's full bracket, which predicts a Georgia vs. Alabama matchup in the CFP National Championship:
Though Ole Miss has yet to face a true challenge early this season, it's clear the Rebels are one of the country's premier teams headed into SEC play. Head coach Lane Kiffin's squad has won each of its four games by at least 34 points and has allowed just one touchdown so far this year.
Led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Rebels have an elite offense 40-plus points in all four contests. Watching Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel face off against Dart and the Ole Miss offense would certainly be a site to see in a game that could turn into a shootout.
Oregon hasn't put together consistent dominance quite like the Rebels have. There's a long season ahead, but so far, the Ducks still look like a team capable of meeting preseason expectations as one of the 12 teams worthy of playing for a national championship. There's certainly been a fair number of question marks in Eugene after a sluggish season-opening win over Idaho, but Oregon bounced back with a thrilling win over a sneaky-good Boise State team before thrashing the Oregon State Beavers in Corvalis, 49-14.
Still with much to prove, the Ducks begin Big Ten play for the first time Saturday against the UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles before hosting the Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 4. These games could serve as tune-ups for the massive showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Eugene on Oct. 12.
If Oregon can take down Ohio State, the Ducks will secure a massive resume-defining win.
