Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Injury Update: Indianapolis Colts Star To Miss Time
Former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was carted off in the Indianapolis Colts' 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Fortunately, he appears to have avoided a long-term injury.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday that Buckner is not expected to play in Week 3's meeting with the Chicago Bears with an ankle sprain, but the injury is not expected to be severe.
"DeForest Buckner, one of the NFL’s most durable players, suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to make him a long-shot for next week against the Bears, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "X-Rays were negative, MRI is coming. The belief is the sprain is not a severe one."
Buckner finished the game with one total tackle.
The No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Buckner, 30, is a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. He's coming off of his second Pro Bowl campaign with the Colts last season.
Buckner arrived to Eugene in 2012 and slowly developed into one of the best defensive tackles in the country. He raised his sack totals each year during his four seasons with Oregon.
As a Duck, Buckner posted 224 total tackles, 18 sacks and one forced fumble. Of his 18 sacks, 10.5 of those came during his final season at Oregon in 2015, which clearly caught the attention of scouts. He registered at least half a sack in the final eight games of his senior year.
That season, Buckner also had one rush attempt on offense, which gained 10 yards.
Buckner spent four years in San Francisco, which included an appearance in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs. In that loss, he had 1.5 sacks. As a Niner, he started all 63 career regular-season games while tallying 263 total tackles, 28.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and one touchdown.
During his five seasons with the Colts, Buckner's play has hardly seen a dropoff. While starting 63 of 68 games, he's posted 288 total tackles, 34 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 16 pass breakups and another touchdown.
In his playoff career, Buckner has started all four postseason games he's appeared in while totaling 14 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Though Buckner will most likely be sidelined this Sunday against Chicago, his next chance at playing will be in Week 4 at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 29. That game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.
