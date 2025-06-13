Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton On Receiver Troy Franklin: 'Extremely Explosive'
After a solid rookie season from Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin, the former Oregon Ducks star is looking to overcome the typical "sophomore slump" stereotype with an excellent offseason.
Denver coach Sean Payton has big plans in store for the Broncos' offense with star quarterback Bo Nix leading the charge, and a player like Franklin could find himself with a sizable role in year two.
Payton said in a media availability session this week that Franklin has added size to his frame this offseason and is noticeably bigger.
“You’re seeing him play faster, with a much greater awareness within each play. He’s extremely explosive. And I think he’s, I would say, five pounds heavier. A little thicker," Payton said.
During NFL Draft weekend this past April, Payton spoke about the type of role the coaching staff envisions for Franklin.
“We see him as a ‘Z’ [receiver]," Payton said. "I thought he had a good rookie year. He’s sometimes in that same position where [WR Marvin] Mims [Jr.] is at, so we have two guys. We have certainly gotten faster because both of those guys can run. We saw that growth spurt with Marvin in Year 2, but I would say I was real pleased how he handled the totality of his rookie season. It can be difficult, and I see him in that role.”
Earlier in the spring during OTA's, Payton doubled down on his comparison of Franklin and Mims, adding that he could see the former earning more touches in his second season with the Broncos.
“We saw him [Mims] take a big step in the middle of the year. I think you’re going to see those types of ascensions with players like Troy. There are a number of young players competing, not so much for spots, but competing for touches. He’s one of them," Payton said.
Franklin's connection with Nix plays into his favor for a potential rise in year two. The pair go back to their time playing for Oregon. The Ducks got a couple of star-studded arrivals in 2022 with coach Dan Lanning coming in with the prized transfer quarterback, Nix. Franklin's production jumped through the roof upon Nix's arrival that season.
During their final season together as Ducks in 2023, Franklin had his best season as a college player. He had 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 receptions as one of Nix's go-to targets.
That season led to Franklin forgoing his senior season in Eugene and declaring early for the 2024 NFL Draft. Denver took him in the fourth round with the No. 102 pick and reunited him with Nix. The rest is history with Nix having a promising rookie season.
Franklin could establish himself as one of the best Oregon wide outs in the NFL with a productive in year two.