Sean Payton, Bo Nix Reveal Why This Denver Broncos Season is 'Entirely Different'
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and coach Sean Payton hope to build on a surprising NFL playoffs appearance. Nix and Payton reveal why this season is different as they compete in the AFC West vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Payton detailed how the Broncos offense is much more stable in 2025.
"It's a lot different," Payton said per the team website. "Just the processing (and) understanding of what we're doing in and out of the huddle (has improved). As you're watching each (Nix) decision, (the throws are) where you want the ball to go. I think it's entirely different."
One thing that isn't different is Nix's offensive line, which returns all five starters. The former Oregon Ducks star Nix can benefit from the solid group that protected very well last season. The chemistry is also retained with all of Nix's coaches, with the same play-caller in Payton. The continuity from 2024 could allow for accelerated growth into 2025.
"I feel like I'm a lot further," Nix said. "Just spitting out play calls is a lot easier, and processing. … It's a lot better. It's a lot more enjoyable not thinking right now as opposed to what I was doing last year. It's fun. It's fun to be in the know. It's fun to have a little bit more of an understanding of what's going on so I can be a little bit more beneficial to others and help them out along the way. I feel good. We're in a good spot."
The Denver roster also changed quite a bit, with the former Oregon Ducks star Nix having more weapons to play with.
The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on September 7.
Nix has stepped into his leadership role in the NFL with poise. After the 2025 NFL Draft, Nix contacted every rookie and welcomed them to the team - not all pro quarterbacks would do that.
Oregon Ducks fans are not surprised to see that Nix is continuing his team-first mentality. Nix was a strong and mature presence in Eugene, while breaking records. Nix left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and earned seven career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week awards - the most in conference history.
Among the new weapons for Nix in 2025 are second-round pick running back RJ Harvey and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram.
Payton are enters his third season in Denver with his most exciting roster yet, competing in one of the toughest divisions in the AFC West. The Chiefs (-120) have the best odds to win the division, followed by the Broncos (+300), then the Chargers (+310) and the Raiders (+2000) are last, on Draftkings. This is notable as Denver's odds to be division champions are better than fellow former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
Nix is motivated to avoid the dreaded "sophomore slump." Can Nix, Payton and the Broncos continue their positive momentum? In 2024, Denver shattered all expectations by reaching the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2015. Nix dazzled with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in a break out rookie season.
With a stable offense plus a couple new playmakers, Nix and Payton are set up nicely for 2025.
