OFFICIAL: Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos’ Starting Quarterback, Joining John Elway In History
With the 2024 NFL season starting in 2 weeks, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has named former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix his starter. Since John Elway, the Broncos have not had a rookie quarterback to start the season. After strong showings in the preseason, fans and media began to assume that Nix would start over veteran Jarrett Stidham.
The Broncos selected Nix in first round of 2024 NFL Draft after Payton was blown away by Nix's maturity, talent and football intelligence. The 24-year-old Nix started 61 games in college, breaking the NCAA record.
During NFL training camp, Payton was encouraged by Nix's ability to quickly pick up the Denver offense.
"Specifically to Bo, he’s doing really well. He’s picking it up. There’s a lot that’s going in. He’s throwing the ball extremely well.”
Payton said the former Heisman Trophy finalist was "farther along than most."
Earlier this spring, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed why he believes Nix will be successful in the NFL.
"I'm gonna miss the person. He's a special individual. He's as good of a person as I've ever met," Lanning said about Nix to Colin Cowherd. "His wife Izzy is unbelievable. He came here with a different level of maturity, already married. I felt like we had another coach in the building."
"What separates Bo is how much time he puts in to work. He watches more film than coaches. There's no one that's going to step on the field more prepared than Bo. And then the way he practices every day, the level of intensity. His commitment to being great, it really kind of spread throughout our program."
Nix has the fourth best odds to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. According to oddsmakers at ESPN Bet, Nix’s odds are +1100. Selected No. 12 overall by Denver in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix is the lowest drafted player ranked inside top five for the award.
No. 1 overall pick and Chicago Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams has the best odds with the Chicago Bears. Only Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, drafted No. 2, and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., drafted No. 4, stand between Nix and Williams.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won the award in 2020, the only player in Oregon Ducks football history to do so.
In a crowded AFC West, oddsmakers at ESPN Bet give the Broncos +2000 odds to win the division. Their odds to win the Super Bowl are even longer, currently set at +15000.
The Broncos roster currently has five former Oregon Ducks on it, the most in the league. After drafting Nix, the team reunited him with wide receiver Troy Franklin with a fourth round pick. Center Alex Forsyth, offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton and tight end Hunter Kampoyer currently contribute in backup roles for the team.
The Ducks now have four quarterbacks in the league in Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Nix, Marcus Mariota with the Washington Commanders, and Anthony Brown with the Buffalo Bills.
