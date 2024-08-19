Oregon Ducks to Big Ten Football Doubters: 'Watch'
The Oregon Ducks are weeks away from kicking off their first season in the Big Ten conference and playing elite competition like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Lions.
Oregon has put emphasis on weight room sessions as it prepares for the 2024 college football season. Sophomore outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti has added 15-20 pounds since last season, with much thanks to gains in the weight room and adjustments to his diet. The 6-foot-3 edge rusher is listed at 255 pounds.
The son of the Ducks' defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, established himself within the defensive line rotation last season as a true freshman. From Sheldon High School (Eugene, Oregon), Tuioti made a quick impact in his first year with Oregon, finishing with 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup. This year, expect bigger things from (literally) bigger athlete.
In the NFL, they call it the second-year jump... And 2024 has a chance to be special for Tuioti, who had a stand out spring game. Below is a Q&A between Tuioti and Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. Tuioti reveals what it's like to play for his father, how the Ducks are preparing for the Big Ten and the biggest differences from last season to 2024.
Q: What would you say to doubters who say Oregon is not ready for the physicality of the Big Ten?
Teitum Tuioti: I would just say watch. Right now we're going to do what we got to do, especially on the edge. We're going to take care of business.
Q: What is the biggest difference in you this season than last season?
Teitum Tuioti: I would say for sure the weight. I've put on 15-20 pounds since last season. So that really is going to be a game changer in my gameplay. Just being able to set edges, being able to be more stout in the run.
Q: How did you gain the weight? More time in the weight room? Diet?
Teitum Tuioti: Definitely more time in the weight room. We for sure changed how we worked out since last year or so. the weight room for sure, and then just what I've been eating, just pounding food... All day and just keep on eating.
Q: What do you think is the biggest difference in the defense this season than last season?
Teitum Tuioti: I would just say like the depth, the amount of depth we have on defense is crazy. Especially like I'm just thinking as an outside linebacker right now. In our room, we'll have no drop off. Pretty much you'll see a lot of guys rotating. I think that we have a lot of depth on defense, and that's really good.
Q: Tez Johnson said Oregon is training warriors in the weight room. How would you describe it?
Teitum Tuioti: I would agree with him. The amount of stuff we're doing in the weight room, man, is crazy. And I think that it shows, like, a lot of us got bigger, stronger, and that's, I think, the main thing that the coaches were trying to do because, obviously, we go into the Big Ten, we're going to have to make some changes, and that was one of the big changes, and I think it was a success.
Q: Which game on the schedule are you most excited for?
Teitum Tuioti: I'm excited for Ohio State, if I'm being honest. Ohio State's an exciting game, but honestly, I'm ready for all of them. So Idaho State, I'm ready for that one, too, because it's the first one.
Ohio State - It's going to be a big game. Everyone knows that. They're a top team and we got to compete against the best. So that's what I'm excited about. Just competing against the best.
Q: What's it like to play here when you're dad is also the defensive line coach (Tony Tuioti)?
Teitum Tuioti: Oh, it's truly a blessing. I really love and appreciate him. He does a lot for me, especially growing up. So I just appreciate him and it's the best really. That's his big time thing. obviously he hard on me and you know, sometimes get on me, but it's all right.
Q: So what's family dinner like? Are you guys able to focus on other things or does football come up?
Teitum Tuioti: We can focus on things outside of football. We talk about whatever, but like, If there's something that sticks out, we're going to be talking about football all day. That's the one thing, though. Like when we're eating dinner, once he talks about football or I talk about football, we rolling. Next thing you know, we got an iPad. We put it on the TV. We scrolling. We going through film. Yeah, all of a sudden dinner's done. Yeah, dinner's done.
