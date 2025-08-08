Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Poised For Breakout Season?
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix isn’t the only former Oregon Ducks standout ready for a big second year with the organization.
Wide receiver Troy Franklin has been catching the Broncos' coaching staff’s attention during training camp.
Franklin showed off his chemistry with Nix during practice ahead of Denver’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The wideout caught a touchdown pass during 7-on-7 action on Tuesday before snagging a few more receptions later in the day.
"Guys mature as they get more experience," Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "He's certainly playing faster and making more plays. We're real excited about him. He's really stood out."
Nix To Franklin Connection
Denver’s franchise quarterback spent two seasons throwing touchdown passes to Franklin at Oregon. The Broncos decided to draft a familiar target when they selected Franklin No. 102 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The pair now enters its fourth season as teammates and second at the professional level. Franklin recorded 28 receptions as a rookie for two touchdowns but looks to grow his role in the offense in 2025 as his chemistry with Nix continues to flourish.
“They have a good feel for each other," Lombardi said of the duo. "Experience with a receiver really helps as a quarterback, knowing where they’re going to be. That’s really paid off. As (Franklin’s) learned the offense, he’s able to play naturally and that’s what Bo’s used to.”
Following an All-Pac-12 season as a sophomore, Franklin set multiple program records in his final season with the Ducks in 2023. With the help of Nix’s passes, the wideout closed his collegiate career with a reception in 30 straight games and left as the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns.
Confidence Boost
Franklin became a more frequent target as his time at Oregon went on. It might be a similar story in Denver, especially with the way he’s been performing in camp.
“I think he’s confident," Nix said. "I think he’s, along with a lot of those guys, we have a lot of younger receivers that are on their first, second, third year, and they look good this year. They look confident. A couple of them have had a few years now in the system.”
“For a guy like Troy Franklin, he’s not thinking as much anymore,” Nix continued. “He’s like me. When you go through the first year, you just get kind of drowned in install, and new technique, new fundamentals, new coaches telling you different things. It can be really hard, and it can be challenging. It’s not as easy as just going out there and getting open most of the time, which is what his natural gift is.”
Even though Nix was one of the top rookie standouts in the NFL last season, he’s poised for a second-year leap. Both Nix and Franklin should have an improved understanding of the Bronco’s playbook this season.
Denver returns wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele in 2025. Franklin is currently projected to be a second-string receiver, but Lombardi said that he’s been working in the slot more, which gives the team more flexibility with his use.